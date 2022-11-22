









Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Reign, who she co-parents with ex Scott Disick, is known for his unique hair cut. So it makes total sense that the reality TV personality often sniffs a strand she kept from his first ever trip to the barber.

She revealed to Interview on November 21 that she has kept a lock of her youngest child’s tresses following the chop all those years ago. “I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five,” she admitted.

It’s not just a small piece of hair but a long braid that Kourtney has kept for safe-keeping since that very moment. Reign has sported a shoulder-length barnet for years but now has a much shorter ‘do on his head.

Kourtney Kardashian kept Reign’s hair

Before Reign got a fresh cut, Kourtney defended letting her son grow his hair out. “Most gorgeous hair on earth,” she said to a fan who suggested she send Reign to a barber. And she really did love it – as she kept a strand for herself.

When asked by her sister Khloe what’s in her secret drawer, Kourtney confessed: “I have Reign’s hair, because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

Khloe agreed that it was a “nice” gesture for her sister to have done, before Kourtney said she’d show her sibling later. Khloe responded: “Oh no, I’m fine with that. It’s like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel?”

Reign Disick’s iconic hair looks

Reign had a lot of hair until August 2020, when he went and got his long barnet shaved off. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 43, first showed off the new ‘do, writing via Instagram: “I am not OK.”

Hairstylist Jason Schneidman captioned an Instagram slideshow of Reign that day, on August 4 that year. “All boy! @kourtneykardash @letthelordbewithyou Thank you for the honors of his first haircut!”

Reign was pictured smiling at his buzzcut, the first he’d had after just a trim up until age five. Then two years after having a longer middle section with shorter sides, Reign got a similar haircut to stepdad Travis Barker in June 2022.

He got a sharp mohawk cut into his barnet. However, the daring cut has since grown out as he was pictured with his mom and Travis during an outing in October, in which he has a short soft hair ‘do.

How old is Kourtney’s son Reign?

Reign was born in Los Angeles on December 14, 2014, making him seven years old at the time of writing. He is not the firstborn of his parents Kourtney and Scott, but their 12-year-old son Mason was born on the same day years earlier.

This makes him a Sagittarius zodiac sign, which is believed to have traits of being optimistic, lovers of freedom, hilarious, fair-minded, honest and intellectual. They are also thought to be spontaneous and fun.

Reign’s sister Penelope marked her 10th birthday on July 8, when Kourtney and Scott threw her a pink-filled party to celebrate. She was born in 2012, joining her older brother, Mason, who arrived in 2009.

