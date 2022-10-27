Kourtney Kardashian's memory goes blank at parts of her fake Las Vegas wedding











Only Kourtney Kardashian would have multiple weddings to the same man! The reality TV personality revealed on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she “blacked out” and doesn’t remember parts of her Vegas ceremony.

As Kourt and Travis share multiple forms of PDA on the Hulu series, they took us back to the moment they sealed their vows. The first time was at their random, drunken wedding which didn’t actually involve a real marriage license.

She took us back to the moment they entered a Vegas chapel to have a fake wedding, which she admitted involved not remembering parts of it, before later throwing up, taking her top off, and going back to the hotel room.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding

Kourtney and Travis had a fake wedding without a marriage license at The One Love Wedding Chapel on April 4, 2022. It was 2am when the pair said their vows for the first time ever – after a few tequila shots!

They had specifically requested an Elvis Presley impersonator and tossed the bouquet in the driveway. It happened just months after Travis proposed in October 2021 in Montecito, California, at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel.

The drummer presented the Poosh founder with a massive oval-shaped diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. “You guys, Kourt was on one,” Barker recalled. “It was so good.”

She ‘blacked out’ and threw up

Kourtney admitted that she “blacked out” at her Las Vegas wedding to Travis, and said she didn’t remember parts of it. After the ceremony, when she said her vows with slurred words, the Kardashian threw up and took her top off.

She then walked off to the hotel room topless. In a picture shared by Kourt on Instagram [above] following the unlicensed wedding, Travis is seen trying to lift her up while laughing at her for lying on the floor.

“I was a hot slob kebab,” she said on The Kardashians. “I didn’t even remember like Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle. I just didn’t remember. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.”

They had a real ceremony after

Sponsored by none other than Dolce & Gabbana, Kourtney and Travis had a real wedding in Portofino, Italy. It was their third ceremony after the Blink 182 drummer got down on one knee on October 17th 2021.

The lovebirds’ second wedding was when they reportedly exchanged vows at a downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday, as TMZ reports. For their getaway ride, Kourtney and Travis left in a vehicle which read: “JUST MARRIED.”

Then, for their third and final wedding later in the year, Kourt and Travis went all out and stayed on the superyacht Regina d’Italia, believed to be owned by Stefano, during the special weekend of celebrations.

Bride Kourtney wore a low-cut black mini dress belonging to Dolce & Gabbana to the wedding afterparty, which is the same brand as the dress she wore at her courthouse wedding the week before in Los Angeles.

