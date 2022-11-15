









Kris Jenner got all dressed up – as an octopus, of all animals – for a Vogue Czechoslovakia magazine cover shoot. It was one of the outfits which featured eight legs coming off the sides that Kardashian fans totally shook.

She’s known as the Kardashian momager, but it’s not just six kids she has, but even more grandkids to look after. So the fact Kris is still iconic enough to be modelling in her late 60s has everyone clapping their hands for her.

Let’s peek at the Vogue shoot, see fan reactions, and look at the Kardashian-Jenner family tree. Plus, how many grandchildren does she have? Her youngest grandkid is Khloe’s son with Tristan Thompson, born in August 2022.

Kris Jenner on Vogue Czechoslovakia cover

Kris is the official celebrity on Vogue Czechoslovakia’s December 2022 issue, wearing all black. She sports a preppy short spiky hair look for the black and white pictures, while accessorising with silver bangles and hoop earrings.

The cover is her first ever Vogue magazine cover, following in the footsteps of her children Kim, Kourtney, Kendall – who has been on the publisher’s cover multiple times since her modelling career began – and Kylie.

In one picture, she wears an octopus dress with eight legs while another outfit involves Kris as a superhero as she dons elbow-length gloves, a pair of chunky black sunglasses, knee-high boots and a flowing black cape.

In her final outfit, Kris posed in a body-length fluffy fur coat and chunky sole boots. However, the Vogue CS shoot is not the first time she’s modelled for magazines, as she’s appear on Bazaar, WWD and Cosmopolitan.

How many grandchildren does Kris have?

Kris has 12 grandchildren, but joked that she “doesn’t know her kid’s names” after forgetting her son Rob’s full name. She accidentally confused her child’s middle name with her late ex-husband, Robert George.

Five of her six children have brought her grandchildren, including Kim, Rob, Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe, while Kendall has not had kids. The Kardashian-Jenner tree came when she had Kylie and Kendall with ex Caitlyn Jenner after Robert.

Her grandchildren are: Kylie’s children Stormi and Wolf, Kourtney’s kids Penelope, Mason and Reign, Kim’s children North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago, Rob’s daughter Dream, and Khloe’s children True and the youngest, a son.

Fans react to Kris’ octopus dress

Kris’ Vogue Czechoslovakia’s December magazine cover seriously impressed fans, but it was the octopus dress that really had them talking. The photo is the second in a series of pics, where she holds her hands on her hips.

One Kardashian fan commented on the post: “Omg, octopus? 😂😂😂😂 why.”

Another penned: “It’s giving Ursula from the little mermaid.”

“This is awesome 👏🏼 but I also thought you were standing in the middle of the weirdest couch ever 😂,” said a fan.

