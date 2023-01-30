Kris Jenner‘s natal chart has been discussed by fans, who have actually discovered that being a Scorpio moon suggests her success may have come from the help of the stars. We explored her zodiac sign and chart.

The Kardashians have always been heavily influential, whether that’s in fashion, the latest TikTok trends, or simply for memes of Kim crying doing the internet rounds. Either way, it’s no secret that momager Kris is successful.

A natal chart is an astrological birth chart that uses the exact date, time, and location of your birth to re-create a snapshot of the sky at your precise moment of arrival. Kris’ chart is certainly an interesting mixture…

Kris Jenner’s natal chart

Born on November 5, 1955, at 2.47am, Kris’ natal chart shows she is a Scorpio Sun, Cancer Moon, and Virgo Rising. Scorpio Suns are known for their loyalty and devotion — in Kris’ case, to her children – and also their passion.

With a Moon sign in Cancer, you’re very emotional and tend to have a lot of feelings. You want to take care of others, but deep down, you also want to make sure you’re taken care of, too – such as when Kris had a hip replacement.

If you’re a Virgo rising, people who meet you may describe you as organized, put together, and reliable. You may give the air of a perfectionist, and at 67 years old, Kris certainly hasn’t stopped working hard.

Her zodiac sign is Scorpio

Ambitious and energetic, Scorpios will do whatever it takes to succeed, and that’s clear to see in Kardashian momager Kris. She is also a water sign meaning she tends to be emotional and intuitive.

Her daughter Kendall Jenner is also a Scorpio. Other personality traits include fearlessness, boldness, passion, creativity, and fierce loyalty, which both Kris and Kendall have both demonstrated on The Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian’s natal chart

Born October 21, 1980, Kim is a Libra sun with a Pisces moon and a Sagittarius rising. Born with the Sun in Libra, you are likely to find yourself motivated by a need to take action around principles of fairness, justice, and equality.

Kim is incredibly passionate about justice, having made her mark in the law system. For years, she has been studying to become a lawyer and passed the California “baby bar” in December 2021.

People born with their moon in Pisces are sensitive and compassionate souls. They often pick up on the emotions and needs of other people, while those with a Sagittarius rising have a bright and sunny disposition toward life.

