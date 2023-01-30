Kyle Richards‘ pre-Housewives pictures are on the rise as The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star revealed she “wants abs in 2023.” She’s been showing off her new weight loss in a bikini and even gave fans a glimpse at her workout regime.

Rewind to the moment Kyle was recruited for RHOBH. It was 2010, so think Gucci loafers and donut buns. She had undergone a nose job just four years prior and was ready to share her life on-screen.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Kyle is declaring her New Year’s resolution: she wants to achieve abs in 2023. It comes amid a rapid weight loss as the RHOBH cast member shares snaps of her running and flat midriff.

Kyle Richards pre-Housewives – 2010

Kyle’s life before The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills goes back two decades, as she joined the show in 2010. She was launched to fame at a young age with roles in Little House On The Prairie, The Car, and The Watcher In The Woods.

The RHOBH star has been married twice, her current husband is Mauricio Umansky. They married while she was four months pregnant and, two years before the show, she welcomed her fourth child.

She was surrounded by fame as her mother married Lawrence Avanzino, which made Kathy Hilton, who later joined the same Bravo reality series, her older half-sister. Kyle looked totally different and has transformed further since.

Weight loss in 2023

Kyle has been undergoing a weight loss journey towards the end of 2022 and into 2023. Her recent transformation comes down to working out with Teddi Mellencamp, going for runs, and eating healthier.

The star’s daughter, Alexia Umansky, cheered her on and wrote on her Instagram after fans accused her of a tummy tuck: “Loling at everyone thinking this CAN’T JUST BE a result of a healthier lifestyle. Girl… sounds like slay 🤷‍♀️🔥.”

Kyle went for an appointment in which she told a doctor she’d been “working out hard and doing yoga.” She also underwent a skin-firming procedure at the start of 2023 and has been cycling and running, as seen on her Instagram Story.

Before and after: Kyle’s transformation

Kyle’s transformation went from a 42-year-old pre-Housewives star to being one of the only OGs left on RHOBH. Now 54 years old, she’s embracing her body by attempting to get abs in 2023 and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

She told a doctor “having four kids doesn’t help,” revealing she thinks “you can see my stomach.” Dr Kay tells her people have to take care of their body as they age.

Kyle admitted in June 2022 that she had breast reduction surgery but has never had implants, E! News reports. During the January 23 episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, Kyle said:

To clarify, I have never taken Ozempic, never tried Ozempic, and I’m not taking the other one that starts with an M [Mounjaro]. [People are saying] ‘Well then maybe she didn’t do that, but she had a tummy tuck.’ I did not have a tummy tuck. Here’s the thing: I had a breast reduction.

Kyle is ignoring all the negative messages and proudly showing off her slimmer physique – and she’s not afraid to flaunt her newfound transformation on the beach!

