Kylie Jenner and Travis enjoy sunset date as fans hail them 'power couple'











Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a romantic sunset date over the weekend, despite fans thinking they had split. The Kardashian sister wore bright green shades to block out the haters, while Travis posed under the sun.

Both parents to daughter Stormi and a son initially called Wolf, whose name change they haven’t yet publicly revealed, the duo had fans hailing them a “power couple” as they took pictures under a stunning orange skyline.

Comments like “Trylie forever” and “when is Travis gonna pop the question” came up under the November 20 post, which involved a series of snapshots of Kylie before the rapper was revealed in the final photo.

Kylie sported green shades and a black leather coat while walking on the rocks under an orange-yellow sunset with Travis. At first, she appeared to be alone but then Travis was pictured looking down at the same rocks.

She left the post uncaptioned, but Travis stayed schtum about the Malibu-based date by not posting any pics. In the snaps, Kylie balanced while walking on the rocks – shades in hand – and posed for some mirror selfies beforehand.

Their two children were not present in the photo. It is the first time the two have been pictured publicly (via Kylie’s phone) since paparazzi captured them holding hands during a date night in October.

Kardashian fans hail them ‘power couple’

When Kylie and Travis were pictured enjoying the sunset together, fans couldn’t help but totally stan their romance. Many were in awe of the couple’s date – and not many seemed surprised to see Travis in the last picture.

One follower wrote under Kylie’s Instagram post: “Travis Scott the real a.k.a. number one man in Kylie Jenner life… Powerful couple keep doing what you guys are doing💛💜.”

Another simply commented, “Travis and Kylie 🤎,” while a fellow fan said: “Travis at the end😍.”

“Things we love to see😍😍,” reacted a fan of Kylie and Travis’ relationship. The two are often talked about as one of the most famous couples, so whenever a new update comes out, fans are always here for it.

Their relationship timeline

Kylie and Travis have had an on-off relationship for five years. Within that time, they brought daughter Stormi into the world, in February 2018, as well as a little boy who was born in February 2022.

It all started in April 2017 when they both met at Coachella. Their second date involved Kylie joining the rapper on tour, and by June that year, they had gotten matching butterfly tattoos to seal their love.

In May 2018, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala. Then in October 2019, multiple outlets like In Style reported that Stormi’s parents are “taking some time” away from each other, but were still co-parenting.

Then in June 2021, they tore up the red carpet yet again with Stormi, at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit. During his acceptance speech, Travis addressed them both, and said: “I love you [Stormi] and wifey, I love you.”

In October 2022, Travis faced a cheating scandal which he denied. Instagram model, Rojean Kar, had posted videos to her Instagram story, which he addressed by writing: “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.”

