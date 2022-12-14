Kylie Jenner has finally returned to social media after a brief hiatus from her online platforms and fans are loving her “new era.”

Jenner seems to have taken over a week off posting as she didn’t share a TikTok for 12 days, and was laying low on Instagram until she jetted off on her girl’s trip to Aspen.

Finally, Jenner is back and better than ever as she blessed our Instagram feeds with hot tub snaps and stunning selfies.

Kylie Jenner finally breaks social media hiatus

Fans were starting to worry about Kylie Jenner as she was MIA on all of her social media accounts. However, it appears Kylie was just preparing to enter her “new era” on Instagram. As the mom of two became an active user posting up to three times a day across all platforms.

She channeled her inner ski-girl chic as she hit the slopes with her pals. Of course, she documented the girl’s trip and her outfits.

Jenner opted for a pair of baggy leather trousers and a matching white fluffy trimmed coat. She accessorized with a scarf, dark sunglasses, and a black headband.

In another post, the make-up mogul sat in a hot tube alongside her pal Yris Palmer. Whilst they were surrounded by snow, the temperatures were certainly rising. The steamy snaps of Kylie and Yris in their tiny bikinis were even heating up our Instagram feeds.

It’s not only Instagram that Kylie kept active on, she even made TikTok videos on her trip. In one clip captioned “Aspen nights” the billionaire shared a montage of her and the girls taking shots and eating sushi. The clip was set to the song “Low” from SZA’s new album, SOS. Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott also features on a track titled Open Arms.

Kylie Jenner’s latest return to social media was hit with backlash

The last time Kylie made a social media comeback she was hit with backlash. TikTok users accused Kylie Jenner of deliberately posting photos of her son, to downplay the ongoing Balenciaga fashion scandal.

Balenciaga launched an ad for its Spring 2023 campaign featuring young girls holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. The fashion brand has since uploaded three statements apologizing for the inappropriate campaign.

Kylie Jenner found herself in the midst of speculation. Fans accused her of sharing photos to distract from controversy concerning Balenciaga, whom her sister Kim has close ties with.

Following Jenner’s Instagram, a TikTok user posted a video featuring the snaps of Kylie and her children with the caption: “Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal.”

Kylie has since hit back at the TikTok accusations that she tried to distract from the fashion brand’s recent ad. As she responded: “Uh whyyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this, always something to say.”

This is the first time fans have had a proper glimpse of Jenner’s son and they couldn’t believe he made a feature. Then, at the end of the dump, there was a picture of Kylie and Travis hugging each other. This was also surprising seen as they usually keep their relationship rather private.

