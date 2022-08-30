Kylie Jenner "cried non-stop" for 3 weeks after giving birth to her son











Hulu has just released the full trailer for the upcoming second season of The Kardashians and it was very revealing, to say the least. During the trailer, mum-of-two Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with her postpartum mental health following the birth of her son in February.

The billionaire makeup mogul has admitted that she “cried nonstop for three weeks” following the birth of her newborn son. Reality Titbit has the story.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Kylie struggled with her mental health after the birth of her son

On February 2 this year, Kylie gave birth to her second child with Astroworld rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The famous couple has yet to reveal the now six-month-old baby’s name however, Kylie has revealed her struggles following the birth. In the trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, we can see Kylie open up to her sister, Kendall about her postpartum struggles.

Kylie could be heard saying, “I should be really happy right now, I just had this new baby,” the video showed clips of her pregnant in the hospital before giving birth before it cut back to Kylie telling her sister, “But I’ve cried nonstop for like three weeks”.

Kylie has previously opened up about her post-partum struggles

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has previously opened up about her struggles with her mental health after giving birth. She took to her Instagram stories in March and opened up about her experience with her followers.

Kylie posted multiple videos on her story directly addressing other mums on her page. The star said it’s been a “hard” experience for her this time around, harder than when she gave birth to Stormi. Kylie said:

I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy. It’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, and spiritually. It’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying this.

Kylie and Travis are yet to reveal their son’s name

Kylie has been very shy about exposing her son to the public, only having very rarely shared glimpses of him, such as his feet. And we still don’t know his name!

Initially, she and Travis announced that he was named Wolf Jacques Webster before the entrepreneur took to social media over a month after his birth to announce they had changed his name and he was no longer called Wolf. On her Instagram, Kylie said:

FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Many fans have their theories on what they think her son is called, such as “Knight” or potentially “Sunny”, however, we still don’t know. Hopefully one day we will get to find out!

For those who may need help with PTSD or postpartum depression, PANDAS are available from 11am to 10pm every day on 0808 1961 776. They ask anyone struggling with helplessness, low mood, anxiety or who have any concerns about their health during or beyond pregnancy to call them.

In the USA, the Alexis Joy Foundation helps women and families who are suffering from and affected by perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

AHN Women’s Behavioral Health – 412-578-4030 | To make a new appointment: – 412-526-9520

Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-800-SUICIDE

