Kylie Jenner has ditched her natural dark eyebrows for the bleached brow look while sitting in the back of a cab. She shared the series of glam photos on Instagram which has been well-received by Kardashian fans.

The reality TV star is known as a fashion queen and is proving that she’s definitely still holding that title. Kylie is now going for the same look her sister Kim Kardashian donned in her American Dream Vogue issue cover.

Bleached eyebrows became an edgy trend in the 1990s. It’s officially returned and has been donned by the likes of Madonna and Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox. Now, Kylie is slaying the look while sitting in a taxi.

Kylie Jenner dons bleached eyebrows

Kylie made sitting in the back of a cab way more glamorous in a Hoda Kova Spring 2023 RTW Denim Long Top, paired with those newly-dyed bleached eyebrows, winged cat eyes and a wavy up-do for her tresses.

Her make-up was done by Ariel, which included the use of Kylie Cosmetics products Matte Black Gel Eyeliner Pencil ($15), Feelings Neutral Lip & Cheek Glow Balm ($17), and Bare Velvet Lip Kit ($32).

Irinel de León is the Los Angeles hairstylist behind her locks, while Mack and Alexandra Rose styled the look. Make-up artist Ariel was particularly proud of Kylie’s face and commented: “We ate 🔥.”

Her lips are usually centre stage

Kylie’s brows were the centre of attention on her recent Instagram post, but it’s usually her lips that fans are drawn to. At 17, two years before starting Kylie Cosmetics, she trademarked the phrase, “Kylie Lip Kits … For the perfect pout.”

She then went on to make millions through the company after first admitting she got temporary lip fillers. It was on the KUWTK in 2015 when Kylie revealed getting fillers was “just something I wanted to do.” She told Paper Mag in 2019:

People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.

Kylie has often shared close-ups of her full lips while trying on lip kits created by her beauty brand, which reached its seventh year in business in November 2022. She’s now worth a whopping $600 million thanks to its success.

Kylie has basically became the Kardashian with the most famous lips, but it’s Kim who started the bleached eyebrow trend in the family. She practically broke the internet by baring her cheeks and going for blonde brows.

Now, the Jenner has decided to give the brows trend a go, after her sister Kendall bravely went for the make-up look on the catwalk. She had bleached eyebrows at the Met Gala 2022 to complement her custom Prada gown.

However, it was Julia Fox who had been showing off months of bleached eyebrows from May last year. Scott Disick’s former beau Amelia Hamlin also went for the platinum arches for a mini photoshoot with Julia.

