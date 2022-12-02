Kylie Jenner is worth a whopping $600 million as she celebrates her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics turning seven. She admits that she’s been stressed during the “crazy sell-out days” but can’t wait to see its 2023 journey.

The Kardashians star launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 and sold its first lip kit collection on November 30, 2015. Formerly known as Kylie Lip Kits, the company was renamed Kylie Cosmetics and has become a major success.

It all started when young entrepreneur Kylie used $250,000 of her modeling earnings to launch a line of lip kits in 2015. Seven years on and the business has seriously grown, but just how much money has Kylie’s firm made?

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

How much is Kylie Cosmetics worth?

Kylie Cosmetics was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020 after Kylie sold 51% of the brand to publicly traded Coty, Inc. in January 2020 for $600 million. She pocketed some $540 million, pre-tax, and still owns an estimated 44% of the brand.

Kylie claimed to have brought in $400 million in revenue in its first 18 months, per Forbes. The company claimed to have sold more than $630 million worth of makeup in its first two years, including an estimated $330 million in 2017.

She has also made the bulk of her fortune through Kylie Cosmetics. In 2018, she claimed that Kylie Cosmetics was on track to bring in over $300 million in revenue, partially thanks to an exclusive distribution detail with retailer Ulta.

Forbes said in 2020 that in reality, financial documents show that the company sold closer to $125 million.

The reality TV star, who began sharing her life publicly on KUWTK at the age of ten, made it to 41st place on America’s Self-Made Women 2022 and 30 Under 30 – Hall of Fame that same year.

Kylie Cosmetics celebrates seven years

Kylie celebrated seven years of launching her own beauty business on November 30. She wrote on Instagram:

7 years of @kyliecosmetics! Thank you for all the love throughout the years, this wouldn’t have been possible without the support from all of you. The best memories! from the pop ups to the crazy sell out days that would stress me out haha, to breaking records together and setting trends. Kylie Cosmetics allowed me to share a piece of what i love and I’ve never felt closer to you guys. I’m proud of my team and what we have been able to accomplish but i really owe it all to each and every one of you. I cannot wait for 2023. best year to come 💗.

At age 17, two years before starting the business, Kylie trademarked the phrase, “Kylie Lip Kits … For the perfect pout.” She then went on to make millions through the company after first admitting she got temporary lip fillers.

How Kylie Cosmetics grew in success

In November 2016, Kylie announced the first Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, Koko X Kylie, where she teamed up with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. Then in April 2017, she announced her collaboration with Kim Kardashian, KKW X Kylie.

It was announced in May 2017 that Koko X Kylie would be returning for part two of their collaboration. In a month-long pop-up event in November 2017, seven Topshop stores across the US sold Kylie Cosmetics products.

She also collaborated with Kourtney Kardashian for the Kourt X Kylie collection. By November 2018, Kylie Cosmetics began selling their products at Ulta, while many attribute the brand’s success to her cosmetically altered lips.

Then in May 2018, Kylie and Kris Jenner announced the Kris Kollection. Kylie Cosmetics went designer the following year, as she worked with Oliver Rousteing, creative director for Balmain, for the KylieXBalmain collection.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

