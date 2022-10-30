Kylie Jenner transforms herself into mistress of the dark for Halloween











Kylie Jenner has been slaying Halloween with all her looks and the most recent one to top the list was her Elvira, mistress of the dark attire.

We all know that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is always bringing their A-Game when it comes to dressing up for Halloween and they did not disappoint in 2022 as well.

Kylie had multiple looks for spooky October and decided to shock fans with another one.

Kylie Jenner transforms into mistress of the dark

On October 20, Kylie decided to surprise the fans with another look as she transformed herself into a “mistress of the dark.”

At first glance, one would agree that the makeup mogul was giving off Morticia Addams vibes but in reality, Kylie was dressed as Elvira from ‘Elvira, mistress of the dark’. Her confidence in the photo was overpowering and fans were loving everything about it.

It did not take long for the photo to rank up in likes and comments. One fan wrote: “Jaw dropped.” Another added: “another slay.”

This was her second costume

This is not the only costume that Kylie had planned for 2022 Halloween as she previously gave a glimpse of her bride of Frankenstein costume.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder did an entire photoshoot and did not shy away from making it gothic and spooky. Not to forget, she gave an extra edge to these photos by posting them in a black-and-white format.

To add to this, Kylie gave her TikTok family a little extra as she posted behind-the-scenes videos from her photoshoot.

As iconic as the look was, Kylie decided to tweak it a bit as she went out for a part. Nonetheless, she managed to look stunning in that version as well.

She also matched with her best pal

Kylie also posted another video with her friend Hailey Bieber a couple of weeks ago in which the two were seen walking to a pizza shop while being covered in green paint.

The pair were teasing Hailey’s new season of her YouTube series, Who Is In My Bathroom. There is no doubt that the photo and video have already gotten people excited as they have always entertained people when they are together.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK