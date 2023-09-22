Kylie Jenner’s lockscreen has sent Kardashian fans into a frenzy. Kylie let fans into a glimpse of her phone lock screen wallpaper, featuring her new boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet. Take a peek below…

For months, rumors were flying about Kylie Jenner and Timothee. Neither of them confirmed their romance until they packed on the PDA at none other than Beyonce’s concert. Now, their relationship has reached a new level: Timothee Chalamet has officially been placed on Kylie’s lock screen.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kylie Jenner lockscreen

Kylie Jenner’s lockscreen was shown as a photo was taken of her about to put her sunglasses on. She held her phone wallpaper towards the camera, meaning we all saw the close-up of Kylie and Timothee.

In a never-seen-before picture, Timothee is kissing his beau on the cheek. The time was 2.46 pm when the image was snapped – and fans reckon Kylie Jenner intentionally showed her lock screen.

Jenner’s phone wallpaper is ‘so cozy’

Fans are going wild over the new lock screen of Kylie Jenner and Timothee. One fan wrote: “Kylie having Timmy as her lockscreen is so real.” It comes as fans question whether they are actually a real couple.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Kylie was like: but look at my lockscreen though. So obvious.” And there are many more comments from fans who think it’s set up. One said: “This is just for good PR.”

While a fellow fan reckons her momager planned the whole thing: “Kris Jenner: Okay Kylie now when the camera is on you, you will put on your glasses and casually accidentally reveal your lockscreen.”

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

They packed on PDA at the tennis game

Over the past few weeks, the long-kept secret of Kylie and Timothee’s romance has finally been disclosed. They’ve been super public about their relationship – but it hasn’t reached Instagram yet!

Paparazzi have instead been gracing the social media gods with pictures of the new couple packing on the PDA at both Beyonce’s concert and the recent US Tennis Open Championships in September.

Photos of the two saw Timothee snapping a photo of Kylie wearing sunglasses with a drink in hand, as well as them kissing in the corner. They both wore sunglasses while Timothee kept his arm around her.

