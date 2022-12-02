Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential women on social media. From her make-up to her clothes, she provides inspiration to fans across the globe. But it’s not just fashion and beauty, Kylie has also inspired people’s appetites with her famous shrimp tacos!

Often referred to as the King Kylie era, barely a day went by where she didn’t grace the internet with a new hair or style picture in 2015/16. So we wouldn’t be surprised if you may have missed the shrimp tacos in the mix!

So, in case you missed it, we take it back to 2016 when Kylie introduced the world to the amazing shrimp taco recipe and reveal exactly where you can find it.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Where to find Kylie Jenner’s shrimp taco recipe

Kylie may be receiving all the credit, however, it was Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown’s ex-partner who introduced Kylie to the shrimp tacos in her YouTube video.

Speaking on her show Life of Kylie in 2017, Kylie told viewers it was in fact Karrueche who gave her the recipe. “She taught me and I kind of just fell in love.”

The YouTube video, titled ‘Cooking with Karrueche Tran and Kylie Jenner’ can be found on Karrueche Tran’s official YouTube page. The video was posted on 15 March 2016, and has gained over 14 million views.

On Kylie’s show, she also admitted to eating the famous shrimp tacos every day. “The tacos, the guac, the onions, the shrimp, the shell. The juiciness drips down your lips. Mmm, shrimp.”

Fans are still loving Kylie Jenner’s shrimp tacos

Of course, fans are still to this day, sharing their love for the shrimp tacos and the YouTube video on Twitter. Fashion and make-up trends may not last long, but evidently, the love of shrimp tacos does!

Another Twitter user said: “I want to exchange lives with Kylie Jenner to eat shrimp tacos every day.”

Kylie Cosmetics celebrates seven year anniversary

Just like the shrimp tacos, Kylie’s brand Kylie Cosmetics has also stood the test of time, as she recently celebrated the brand’s seven-year anniversary.

Selling their first lip kit in 2015, Kylie Cosmetics was a pivotal point in the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister’s career and helped put the King Kylie era on the map!

Taking to her Instagram on the anniversary, Kylie said:

“Thank you for all the love throughout the years, this wouldn’t have been possible without the support from all of you.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know