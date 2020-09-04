Cheer fans were concerned for the safety of La’Darius Marshall following an alarming post made on social media.

On Thursday, September 3rd, La’Darius posted to his Instagram an upsetting message including the statement that his “fight stops here.” It didn’t take long for fans and his Navarro College teammates to reach out in concern for La’Darius’s wellbeing.

La’Darius Marshall rocketed onto our screens earlier this year as the star of Netflix’s Cheer. Throughout his time on the show, La’Darius opened up on his mental health struggles and detailed a period of his teenage years when he was tragically suicidal. Understandably, this past combined with the concerning messages La’Darius posted this September would raise the alarm bells.

Now, La’Darius has been confirmed as safe with family members.

La’Darius Marshall posts concerning Instagram message

On Thursday, September 3rd, La’Darius wrote out a lengthy post on Instagram to share with his 546,000 followers.

In this post, La’Darius wrote:

Ladarius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away. I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here, I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it. What’s left of me is nothing, I’m empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life.

La’Darius continued: “I am not what my media shows. I’m a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war. Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories.”

If you are affected by any issues raised in this piece, then please reach out for help. You can reach out at National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For UK readers, you can call the Samaritans for free at 116 123.

La’Darius Marshall confirmed as safe in Texas

The original Instagram post from September 3rd has been deleted. Another post shortly followed, updated La’Darius’s followers on the situation.

The Instagram post was clearly not written by La’Darius himself, and was posted by Debbie Bonner. Debbie explained in the post that La’Darius is safe at home with her in Texas. She continued:

Thank you all for carrying for our Boy, he will receive the help he needs I’ll make sure of it. We will take good care of him.

If you are affected by any issues raised in this piece, then please reach out for help. You can reach out at National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For UK readers, you can call the Samaritans for free at 116 123.