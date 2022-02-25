Lakeshore Manor is more than just the lady’s quarters on Joe Millionaire











The new reboot of the iconic series Joe Millionaire caught audiences’ attention for its drama and its roller-coaster ride of romance, but it has also been noticed for its stunning location and huge mansion that the ladies reside in throughout the show.

The show is filmed at the Lakeshore Manor in Georgia and is recognised for its unique scenery and over the top design. Reality Titbit has all the details on the manor and exactly where we have seen the cast members strolling and living their best lives like literal princesses.

Lakeshore Manor: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer | First Look | Fox on Tubi

Lakeshore Manor explored

The picturesque property sits on Jackson Lake in Jackson, Georgia and serves as the ladies’ home for the time they are on the show. Not only is it the ladies’ home, but it’s home to all of the drama too.

The manor isn’t usually residential but has been transformed into a comfy home for the duration of the show. The manor features stunning terraces with lake views as well as a huge ballroom where the ladies have been featured attending galas.

The manor also has a huge pool and stunning gardens but is mainly recognised for its out-of-this-world backdrop that has wowed audiences from the start.

The manor is usually an event facility

With the manor being so incredible, many fans have been envious of what it must be like to live there when in fact, nobody does. The estate is used as an event facility and mainly acts as a popular wedding venue for locals and those from far.

As we know from watching the show, the venue has an incredibly romantic aura and its large ballroom and outdoor gazebo overlooking the lake makes it the perfect location for a dream wedding.

However, according to the website the manor is no longer available to book at the moment and is only offering small services like catering, photography and event coordination.

How am I just figuring out that the big beautiful Lakeshore Manor where Joe Millionaire was filmed is right down the road in Butts County Ga!?!! #JoeMillionaire — Stephanie Kronewitter (@StephanieKrone3) February 7, 2022

History of Lakeshore Manor

The manor has a very interesting history with its connections dating back to the civil war. Jackson Lake lies between Macon and Atlanta in Butts County to be specific, which is famously known for its work during the civil war on the Heritage Trail.

The building also has European design influence leading some fans to believe its history dates further than the civil war – either way, it’s stunning.

Joe Millionaire isn’t the first time the manor has been used on TV as it was actually the house used in the 2014 romance classic Endless Love with Alex Pettyfer and Gabriella Wilde.

