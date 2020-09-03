If you’re a fan of Vanderpump Rules, then you’ll definitely be a fan of Lala Kent.

Lala, 30, is best known as one of the cast members on Vanderpump Rules. She joined the show in season 4 as a ‘friend’ and was so popular that she was invited to be a main cast member by season 6. Lala was working as a hostess at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, which is how she came to know Lisa.

Lala is currently engaged to Hollywood movie producer Randall Emmett. The couple got engaged in 2018 and were anticipating a wedding this April 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic halted their nuptials, which have now been delayed by a year. But nevertheless, Lala and Randall have good news, as the couple have just announced that Lala is pregnant with their first child!

So, when is Lala Kent’s due date? Find out when the reality star is expecting and more about her pregnancy.

Lala and Randall announce their pregnancy

On September 2nd, 2020, Lala and Randall took to their podcast – Give Them Lala … with Randall – to share their news. They had special guest Lisa Vanderpump on the show to surprise her, and the viewers, with the announcement that Lala is pregnant.

In the podcast, Lala said:

I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself… I cry about everything but today it’s happy tears. Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers. For my 30th birthday I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too. I am pregnant.

Lala continued to say that she’s “so excited” and she feels “very maternal and motherly.”

TRENDING : Meet The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Instagram

When is Lala Kent’s due date?

April 2021

The couple reportedly were trying to conceive from August 2020. When asked about whether the couple were trying to conceive, Randall told US Weekly on Monday, August 24th, “we are working at that currently.” But it is likely that Lala was already pregnant at the time of that statement.

In the podcast, Lala explains that she went to the doctors the day before her 30th birthday and they could hear the baby’s heartbeat. You can hear a baby’s heartbeat at around 6 weeks. This means that its likely Lala and Randall conceived at the end of July 2020.

With a nine-month pregnancy on the cards, this means Lala Kent’s baby is due late April 2021.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK