Last Chance U Basketball is back for season 2 with a whole new cast. To fans’ delight, John Mosley will be returning to coach a whole new team of Huskies.

The Netflix show synopsis states: “As another Husky hoop season begins at East Los Angeles College, Coach Mosley has a wealth of new talent – players who need tough love to move ahead.”

Although not much has been released about the cast yet, we did some stalking of the East Los Angeles College athletic website (and the player’s Instagrams) so viewers could meet some of the Last Chance U Basketball cast before the release on Tuesday, December 13.

Bryan Penn Johnson

Standing at a gigantic 7ft 1in (2.2m), Bryan Penn Johnson is from Long Beach, California. Bryan plays in the position of center, the guys who are usually the tallest on the team.

Damani Whitlock

Point guard Damani Whitlock hails from Eastvale, California. He runs the offense and point guard is usually the team’s best dribbler and passer.

Jon Sanders

Jon Sanders is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and plays as a guard/point guard. Guards can play as point guards or shooting guards.

Richard Wilson

6ft 4in Richard is from Los Angeles and also plays as a guard.

Joshua Phillips

Joshua is a power forward from Huntington Beach. Power forwards sit in the middle ground between the center and guard. As per Rookie Road, the power forward has many responsibilities, which include rebounding, defending, playing in the post, and setting screens.

Dezmond Washington

Dezmond is from Los Angeles and also plays as a guard.

Justin Gladney

Yes, it’s another guard on the team – Los Angeles-born Justin Gladney.

Demetrius Calip II

Demetrius Calip II comes from Woodland Hills in Los Angeles. Once again, he plays in the guard position. How many do they need?

