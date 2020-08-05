These days, celebrities face more scrutiny than ever. With the public serving as an online judge, jury, and executioner, any misstep can cause serious damage to a celeb’s reputation.

This is exactly what’s happened with Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

Irish presenter Laura, 35, took to Instagram to promote an upcoming podcast she’s made with the British Army. But this promo was followed another post in which Laura paid tribute to the late politician John Hume.

So, what did Laura say about John Hume and her British Army podcast which caused such a stir. Find out what went down here, and what Laura has to say about it.

Laura Whitmore’s John Hume tribute

John Hume was a Norther Irish politician, who is largely credited to have orchestrated the peace agreements in Northern Ireland. His efforts to bring peace to the country earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998.

Sadly, John Hume passed away on Monday, August 3rd, leading to an outpouring of tributes for the politician. Laura Whitmore was one of such who paid homage.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Laura Whitmore tweeted “RIP John Hume,” followed by one of his most significant quotes about the Northern Ireland Peace Protest. The John Hume quote reads:

Ireland is not a romantic dream; it is not a flag; it is 4.5 million people divided into two powerful traditions. The solution will be found not on the basis of victory for either, but on the basis of agreement and a partnership.

Laura then shared a screenshot of her tweet to Instagram.

Laura’s British Army podcast explained

On August 4th, the same day that Laura posted about the late John Hume, she also took to Instagram to promote an upcoming podcast collaboration with the British Army.

The Instagram post had the caption: “Really pleased to share the first episode of the new @britisharmy podcast series ‘The Locker’. Hear me talk about all things confidence, body positivity, being female in a male dominated industry & overcoming insecurities with the inspiring Ella, a soldier in the British Army.”

One Instagram user commented: “Sad to see an Irish person forgetting their history.” In response to this, Laura wrote back: “Never forget in fact I’ve written and talked about it openly. Listen to the podcast if you get a chance, important conversations especially for men to hear. Peace and Love x

GEORDIE SHORE : Amelia Lily tells us she’s “never been so nervous about anything!”

Reactions to Laura’s John Hume tribute

It didn’t take Twitter too long to react to Laura’s contradictory posts about John Hume and then the British Army.

The British Army played a significant role in the Troubles, killing many in Northern Ireland – including unarmed civilians, as it has come to light over the years.

Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland have had a tense relationship predating the Troubles and ever since. The fact that Laura Whitmore paid homage to one of Northern Ireland’s most important political figures throughout the Troubles, and then promoted the British Army, did not go down with many Twitter users.

It's too early for me to get my head around Laura Whitmore's ad for the British Army podcast, followed by a John Hume quote. pic.twitter.com/ESNE8aCZeM — Lisa Hughes (@_Lisa_Hughes) August 4, 2020

Laura Whitmore’s response

On Wednesday, August 5th, Laura took to Twitter to respond and clear up her reasonings for appearing on a British Army podcast.

Laura tweeted: “I was asked to be a guest on a podcast talking about body issues and being a female in a male dominated industry. As I have done a lot in the past. The other guest was a young female soldier. If this looked like me trying to recruit people to the army that is not the case at all.”

She continued: “I know to those who actually listen to the podcast they’ll understand but in case there’s any confusion I wanted to clear it up”

All of Ireland looking at Laura Whitmore pic.twitter.com/7jKv1tC9Ot — Lisa Ryan (@ItsRyanTime) August 5, 2020