Laura Whitmore quits Love Island after hosting the show for two years

The news came as a shock to everyone who has been watching the show. Laura had been keeping viewers entertained after it was announced that Caroline Flack will no longer be hosting the show.

To date, Laura has hosted three shows in total. Sadly, she won’t be appearing in any more of them.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for AllBright

Laura Whitmore confirms exit

Taking to Instagram, Laura confirmed that she won’t be coming back to the show as the host. It did not take long for people to express their sadness and many confessed that saying goodbye to her will be hard.

Talking about the reason, Laura noted that the decision was being made due to changes in the format, and flying back and forth had become hard for her.

She noted: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

ITV comments on her exit

Following Laura’s release, ITV also confirmed the news. They noted: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.”

The statement continued: “We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her in upcoming ITV projects.”

Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

What are some of her other projects of Laura?

Apart from Love Island, there are several other projects that Laura has at the moment. She is currently a radio presenter and a host of Celebrity Juice.

She has also released her book titled No One Can Change Your Life Except for You. As of now, it is unclear who will be replacing her as a host on the show. It looks like fans will have to wait for a while to find out.

