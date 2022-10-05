









Leah Messer donned a long, feather, evening gown while attending a wedding with her fiance Jaylan Mobley. The dress costs just over $1K and was made by a Kendall Jenner-approved brand called Terani Couture.

Teen Mom fans were in absolute awe when Leah posted a series of photos of Jaylan kissing her hand and posing in a telephone box, while they attended Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davies’ wedding together.

So, just where is Leah’s “stunning” dress from and how have fans reacted to her look? We’ve got all the details on just how much the gown costs and how you can get your hands on it.

Leah and Jaylan attend wedding

Leah posted a series of photos showing hers and Jaylan’s time at Teen Mom co-star Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding. The ceremony took place on September 29th, but, like Cheyenne, she waited until October 3rd to upload snaps.

Tagging the location as Pasadena, California, she showed off her curves in the figure-hugging dress while Jaylan wore a smart black suit with a bow tie. She smiled at her fiance while he kissed her hand in the first picture.

She revealed that they had “so much fun celebrating love”, but the main thing catching her followers’ eyes was her sparkling feather dress, which many MTV fans wanted to wear themselves.

The Teen Mom star’s $1K dress

Leah‘s dress is the Terani Couture GL0417 pageant dress. I Dress Cute retails the gown at $1,078, which comes with an invisible zipper and is embellished with lace applique, seed beads, rhinestones, and feather.

Available in a black nude color, the dress, part of the brand’s Fall 2022 collection, was chosen for Leah by stylist Stacee Michelle. And fans are absolutely obsessed with the result on the Teen Mom star!

One follower complimented her, writing: “That is like my dream dress.”

Another penned: “You look beautiful 😍 love that dress 🔥.”

Kendall Jenner wore Terani Couture

As featured in Teen Prom, Kendall wore a Terani Couture dress, specifically the 1318P gown. She isn’t the only celebrity to have worn their clothing, as Zendaya, Noah Cyrus, Lynn Whitfield, Margaret Josephs, and Yandy Smith also love it!

The Jenner sister also stunned in a short silver dress in Teen Prom’s 2011 issue at the age of 15. Back then, her dream was to model for Chanel, and now, she’s catwalked for them, as well as Balmain, Tommy Hilfiger and others.

As posted by Oh No They Didn’t blog, she said during the interview for the shoot: “This dress just stood out to me. It’s very easy and cute, and I can wear my combat boots with it.”

