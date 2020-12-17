Who is Leann Rimes husband? The Masked Singer 2020 winner has been married for nine years!











The Masked Singer 2020 viewers when Leann Rimes was revealed as the winner of the series, and unmasked herself. So, who is she married to?

Her sun mask was removed, finally letting viewers unravel the mystery of her identity during the 2020 series final.

Most fans already know about Leann’s career as a singer, but when she won, they instantly wanted to know more about her personal life.

Who is her husband? Meet the man Leann’s been married to for nine years!

Who is Leann Rimes’ husband?

Eddie Cibrian

The 47-year-old’s full name is Edward Carl Cibrian.

He is best known for being an actor, such as playing the role of Cole Deschanel on the television series Sunset Beach.

Eddie has also appeared as Jimmy Doherty on Third Watch, Russell Varon in Invasion, Jesse Cardoza in CSI: Miami and Eddie Valetik in Take Two.

He also has two sons with his ex-wife.

Leann and Eddie: Relationship timeline

Eddie was formerly to former model Brandi Glanville, before he separated with her following an affair with Leann, in July 2009.

They became romantically involved while working on film Northern Lights.

It was announced in December 2010 that Eddie and Leann were engaged.

Then in April 2011, they got married at a private home in California.

I'm thinking maybe Leann Rimes for the Sun #TheMaskedSinger I remember her and her husband in a movie set in Alaska and I got more of a country tone in her voice this time, and we know Leann can belt out a song. — Crystal-Rain Love, Author (@CrystalRainLove) November 12, 2020

Does Eddie have Instagram?

Yes

Eddie is set to star in upcoming Netflix series Country Comfort, which he has recently announced on his Instagram.

He also seems very proud of his role on comedy series Take Two, and shares regular updates of life as a father-of-two.

The actor recently participated in Movember, and took to social media to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

