Who is Leiomy Maldonado? Houses of Legendary season 2 judge explored!

The HBO Max series explores the ballroom industry, as Leiomy and fellow judges Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion and Law Roach give their view.

This year, there are ten ‘houses’, aka a group of dancers, who will attempt to dance their way to the $100,000 cash prize.

So, who is judge Leiomy Maldonado? Viewers are already loving her, and wonder what her ‘house’ is like, as well as her Vogue and ‘Lolly’ reputation.

Who is Leiomy Maldonado?

Leiomy is a dancer, model, choreographer and actress with Pose FX.

Known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue”, she is a transgender Afro-Puerto Rican instructor and activist, who specialises in ballroom dancing.

She was a member of the dance troupe “Vogue Evolution”, which was featured on Season 4 of America’s Best Dance Crew.

Vogue and ‘Lolly’: Leiomy’s career

If you’re wondering what the ‘Leiomy Lolly’ is, it’s how the Legendary judge made history with her own signature move.

It is essentially a hair flip which Leiomy introduced to the world, which went on to be used by musicians and celebrities, such as Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Britney Spears.

Leiomy also choreographed and appeared in Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” music video, to showcase her talents.

She is called the “Wonder Woman of Vogue” from being part of dance group Vogue Evolution, reportedly due to her “athletic, gravity-defying style”.

In 2009, Leiomy made another round of history by becoming the first trans woman to compete on America’s Best Dance Crew.

Leiomy’s ‘house’ on Legendary

The judge first joined the ballroom House of Dolce when she entered the industry, before moving to the House of Angel.

This is where she reportedly learned her foundation of vogue and consistently became better while developing her own unique style.

Leiomy stretched for two hours and practiced vogue for four hours daily.

She went on to join the House of Blahnik, before leaving and entering the House of Mizrahi – her flagship house for her first few years in ballroom.

The HBO Max star had her own style of dramatics and became unique in her moves, such as the 360-dip during her dance battle with Meeka Prodigy.

