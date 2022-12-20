Lele Pons is a Dance Monsters Netflix judge alongside NeYo and Ashley Banjo. Wondering what her net worth is? She has a successful career on YouTube where she has accumulated millions of subscribers.

She sits in the middle of top dancer and Diversity choreographer Ashley and award-winning singer NeYo on the Netflix competition. Lele is bringing the female talent on the judging panel, as well as an entire YouTube fandom.

So, what is Lele’s net worth and how did her career begin? Well, she’s also an actress and singer whose real name is actually Eleonora Pons Maronese, but she actually launched to fame on former video app Vine.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Lele Pons’ net worth

Lele is worth $3 million in December 2022, Celebrity Net Worth reports. She has used her success in Internet comedy to launch a number of enterprises, such as in 2015, when she launched a jewelry collection called UNO Magnetic.

She came to prominence on Vine before the platform shut down in 2017, where she was the most followed woman and the 3rd most followed viner with 11.5 million followers. She then began creating comedy sketches for YouTube.

Lele has over 17 million subscribers on YouTube. She currently stars in The Secret Life of Lele Pons, a YouTube Original docuseries providing a look at her personal life, and hosts a Spotify podcast, Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons.

From YouTuber to Dance Monsters judge

Lele is now part of the Dance Monsters judges on Netflix. Her journey into Internet comedy came to fruition after she had trouble making friends in high school and would thus “get hurt to make them laugh,” she told The Cut.

After her videos went viral on Vine, she brought her comedy talent to YouTube and Instagram. By 2017, she had walked in the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan alongside fellow influencers like Sofia Richie and Lucky Blue Smith.

She even met Michelle Obama at the White House, graciously offering the former First Lady the chance to appear in one of her Vines. Now, Lele is dominating yet another platform, Netflix, and judging with a top singer and dancer.

Lele’s age and background

Lele, 26, moved to Miami, Florida, at five years old and then moved to Los Angeles. She became the most looped person on Vine with more than eight billion loops, and once appeared in an episode of TV series Scream in 2016.

The Dance Monsters judge co-authored the book Surviving High School with Melissa de la Cruz in 2016, and a year later, appeared in the film, The Space Between Us. She also became Brand Ambassador for CoverGirl in 2017.

Lele has also been recognised for her talents. In 2016, she won a Teen Choice Award for Best Viner, and in the same year, was nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Social Media Star in 2016.

The Venezuelan-American YouTuber began dating Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa in December 2020,who she became engaged to in August 2022. They bought a house together in 2021 which they had reconstructed.

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Shark Beauty

WATCH DANCE MONSTERS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know