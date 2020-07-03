After a turbulent relationship with Love Island‘s Megan Barton-Hanson, Demi Sims has found a new girlfriend.

On June 20th, 2020 the TOWIE star went ‘Instagram official’ with her new girlfriend Leonie McSorley. Demi simply announced to all of her fans that she had found a new love, captioning the post: “Hiii I have a fit bird.” They have since both posted adorable snaps together, showing everyone that this relationship is something serious.

So, with Demi now totally loved up with Leonie, we thought it best to find out more about the TOWIE star’s girlfriend. Could an appearance on the ITV reality show be on the cards? Find out everything you need to know about Leonie here.

About Leonie McSorley

Leonie McSorley is a 22-year-old model and reality star from Aberdeen, Scotland. She also has a twin sister called Ché who models and has appeared on the same shows. Leonie and Ché now both live in Manchester.

Back in 2015, the twins made their reality TV debut on Geordie Shore. They briefly appeared on the show in season 13 episode 2 for a night of passion in a caravan with lead stars Scotty T and Gaz Beadle.

It was when Leonie and Ché appeared on MTV’s other hit series Ex on the Beach that they really made a name for themselves as reality stars.

To keep up to date with Leonie you can follow her on Instagram, where already she has over 93,000 followers. Find Leonie @leonie_mcsorley.

MIC NEWS: Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo celebrate their one-year anniversary

Leonie McSorley on Ex on the Beach

Leonie signed up to the MTV reality show with Ché. The twins appeared on the 2017 series and were some of the most talked-about participants that summer.

Notably, Leonie was the subject of some cruel trolling about a skin condition she suffered from. Leonie explained that she got a skin condition from sun beds that affected her pigment.

The trolling became so bad that Leonie addressed it on Twitter in August 2017.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to watch on Netflix

Leonie and Demi Sims’ relationship

It is unconfirmed when exactly Leonie got together with TOWIE star Demi. The couple have publicly displayed their feelings over the past few weeks. Demi commented on one of Leonie’s Instagrams with a love heart on April 13th, 2020 so it’s clear the couple had been speaking before then.

Although Demi announced the couple were official on June 20th, Leonie had actually announced it to her Instagram followers the day before. They both used the same couple photo. In Leonie’s post, she captioned: “Wifed off”

Ever since they became Instagram official, the two have not shied away from PDA. In one Instagram post of Leonie’s, Demi commented “THATS MY BABY,” with plenty of heart-eyed emojis.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK