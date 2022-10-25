Leslie Jordan's time on Big Brother from Frenchy feuds to being 'Star Of The Show'











Following Leslie Jordan’s death, Celebrity Big Brother fans are revisiting his time on season 14 of the reality series. Although he was the second housemate to be evicted, he is remembered for being ‘Star Of The Show’.

Leslie passed away at the age of 67 on October 24, 2022. TMZ reports that the American Horror Story and Will & Grace actor suffered an undisclosed medical emergency while driving, before his car went into a building.

His infamous fights with Frenchy on CBB are one of the unforgettable moments of his appearance, which led to him receiving the most votes via the Big Brother app for being the most entertaining housemate.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Leslie Jordan on Big Brother

Leslie was the second housemate to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother UK season 14 on day 12. He was granted immunity for the week and chose to banish Frenchy and Gary to the Celebrity Scrapheap.

Big Brother then announced that all celebrities in the Scrapheap were automatically nominated for the first eviction. Following Leslie’s party, he chose to banish Kellie to the Scrapheap.

During his appearance, co-star Kellie was given a warning for referring to Leslie as a “little queen who tries to cover his tracks”, and in another episode, Leslie became the voice of Stephanie during a game of Big Dummies.

He was crowned ‘Star Of The Show’

Leslie was voted for as the most entertaining housemate on CBB 14. Claire, David and Edele took part in a talent show which was judged by Leslie following his ‘Star Of The Show’ nomination from viewers.

After each performed their talents, Leslie had to decide which of the three had the least talent and would then be sent to the Scrapheap and would face the first eviction. He chose David, meaning he was put at risk of going home.

As Star of the Show, Leslie also hosted a game called “More or Less Celebrity” where he rated his fellow housemates on intelligence, talent, attractiveness and fame. The nominated housemates involved David, Frenchy, Gary and Kellie.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Leslie vs. Frenchy on CBB 14

By day five of CBB season 14, Frenchy took her revenge after Leslie accused her of destroying the housemate’s food.

Leslie asked Frenchy – who was best known for her fiery and unpredictable personality on the show – where her make-up is, before she told a fellow star that he and other housemates had been “picking on her for the past three days.”

Frenchy said he is “crazy and lying” before Leslie walked out with underwear, saying: “They’re my 100 dollar underwear that she took scissors to.” He then pondered on whether to throw Frenchy’s things into the pool.

When fellow star and actor Gary Busey, who went on to win the entire season, asked him what else has been ripped up, Leslie replied to him with: “‘Go look, she’s after us.” When he accused Frenchy of doing so, she replied: “Me?”

Frenchy was given a formal warning from Big Brother regarding her cutting up a pair of Leslie’s underwear and for threatening to kick him. Leslie was also given a warning for threatening to hit Frenchy in the aftermath of their dispute.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK