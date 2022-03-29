Meet Lexi Sundin as Andrea from Summer House confirms relationship













Summer House alum Andrea Denver has finally gotten over the Paige DeSorbo heartbreak as the star is now dating a woman named Lexi Sundin.

Promos of Summer House season 6 show Andrea heartbroken after Paige chose to pursue her romance with Craig Conover over him. Some heartbreaking clips also saw the Bravo star shedding tears over lost love.

However, we now know that Andrea was crying over a different woman.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Lexi Sundin?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, Andrea confirmed that he was now dating a woman named Lexi Sundin.

Lexi is a model by profession and we don’t mean an Instagram model, but a runway one. She has walked the runway during New York Fashion Week and has also graced the cover of the distinguished magazine, Equestrian Living.

Like Summer House star Andrea, his girlfriend too is a Bravo alum and has starred in the hit show, Project Runway.

She also appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019 alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Lexi is still climbing the ladder of fame as she only has a little under 3,000 Instagram followers. Her beau, on the other hand, boasts over a million followers.

Andrea confirms relationship with model

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his new relationship, the reality star revealed why he got emotional after hosting the Italian dinner on the show.

“I was thinking about a girl,” he shared. “I was thinking about some mistakes that I made in the past. It was really emotional. And then, I erupted in a big cry, and I ran outside — I ran outside! Luke came along with me, and … it was really an emotional moment for me.”

The girl he was thinking about was Lexi and Andrea revealed during the recent interview that the pair first connected in the period between the filming of Winter House and Summer House. But, Andrea chose to end things with the model then and pursued Paige instead.

‘The problem from the first time we dated was she was really honest about her feelings and I was really afraid’ the Bravo star said.

“It was a long run to win her back, but I think you got to manifest things. After a long five months — and after especially a while I was trying to get her back — I was able to win her back. And we have been stronger than ever, and I feel like we’re both really happy,” the star gushing over his new romance.

The pair is yet to go Instagram official but we feel Andrea and Lexi make a really attractive couple.

Summer House fans are in love with Andrea

Bravo’s Summer House fans are in love with Andrea’s personality and honesty. Here’s how a few of them reacted on Twitter…

One fan said: “Andrea is the most pure on Summer House”

Andrea is the most pure on Summer House. #summerhouse — Paige 🌻 (@paigeclendenen) March 29, 2022

“Craig laughing, Andrea sobbing, and Ciara trying to get her point across to Lindsey. Summer House is such a hot mess and I love it,” said another.

Craig laughing, Andrea sobbing, and Ciara trying to get her point across to Lindsey. Summer house is such a hot mess and I love it — Maddie Carnahan (@maddiecarnahan) March 29, 2022

ANDY!- can we please keep Andrea on summer house? We don’t care if he’s not with Paige!! We love him — GirlsLoveBravo (@GirlsLoveBravo) March 29, 2022

The Summer House ladies anytime Andrea and Luke are in the room pic.twitter.com/8q6mym1V2B — Rach Stray (@RachNoodle) March 29, 2022

