









On July 26, Below Deck Med’s Malia White and Courtney Veale appeared on Watch What Happens Live. During the interview, Malia dropped a major bombshell as she claimed Lexi Wilson is engaged.

Malia and Lexi have not been best of friends on the show, and it did not come as a surprise that this topic was discussed on Andy Cohen’s latest episode of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL). During her appearance, Malia claimed Lexi is engaged. As of now, no confirmation has been made by Lexi. Sadly, the reality star has been away from social media.

KNOW MORE: Did Ronald from 90 Day Fiance get his visa?

Malia White’s WWHL interview explored

Courtney and Malia had come to the show to dish some details about the ongoing season of Below Deck Med. In it, Malia alleged that Lexi is engaged to a wealthy man. However, she did not give more details about how she got the information.

Judging from their relationship on the show, it seems unlikely that Malia got this information from Lexi. As of now, Lexi has not commented on this. Even though Malia seems certain that it is true, it will be hard to reach a conclusion unless Lexi comes forward and speaks on the same.

Apart from this, Malia also sheds light on the drama between them. Speaking about what happened in the latest episode, she said: “People keep asking me why I didn’t leave Lexi alone. You know, for me, when I told her to get the f**k off the deck it’s because it was a safety concern. Like, I am not going to leave this drunk girl like in this massive hot tub where she could drown. That was nice of me.”

Malia says Lexi is engaged to some rich man but Lexi set her Instagram to private.



If that's the case it makes sense.#BelowDeckMed #WWHL — i'm a bad catholic guy. duh. (@badcatholicguy) July 27, 2021

Fans react to engagement rumors

Fans were quick to react to the engagement rumors on Twitter. One user wrote: “Malia says Lexi is engaged to some rich man but Lexi set her Instagram to private. If that’s the case it makes sense.”

Another added: “Yep, Lexi is engaged to a very rich sugar daddy…..” Meanwhile, a third user commented: “According to Malia on WWHL, Lexi is engaged to a wealthy man so she may not even need to work. I suspect that was her goal. #belowdeckmed She seems the type.”

Yep, Lexi is engaged to a very rich sugar daddy…..#BelowDeckMed — Jj’s Tv Dugout (@jjs_tv_dugout) July 27, 2021

While fans were quick to jump to conclusions, it is important to note that Lexi has not confirmed the news. As of now, these are just rumors based on Malia’s statement.

FIND OUT: How do Bao and Johnny know each other on Married at first sight

Your First Look at Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 | Bravo BridTV 2842 Your First Look at Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 | Bravo 810112 810112 center 22403

What happened in the latest episode of Below Deck Med?

The latest episode of the show definitely filled with a lot of drama. Lexi seemed to act unusual and this did not go unnoticed by the fans. In fact, it seemed like Lexi was having a bad day as, throughout the episode, she was seen getting into an argument with various people.

While some fans criticized her behavior, others thought it was Lexi’s way of dealing with things. Recently, the reality star had opened up about losing her father.

On the other hand, the rest of the crew members also struggled to keep their calm. The latest episode sure did have a high dose of drama. Now, fans will have to wait to see how things unfold.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Monday at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The episodes drop one week early on Peacock.