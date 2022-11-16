









EXCLUSIVE: Liam Reardon sat down with Reality Titbit to talk all things Celebs Go Dating, including how his ex-girlfriend Millie Court – who he won Love Island with – reacted when she found out about his Channel 4 debut.

He joins the dating show with singer Sinitta, Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy, fellow Love Island star Laura Anderson, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, Tinder Swindler’s Cecilie FJellhoy, The Apprentice’s Navid Sole and Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw.

It comes just over a year since Liam and Millie were crowned the winners of Love Island 2021, before announcing their split in July 2022. The Welsh reality TV personality explained why he originally refused to do the show.

Liam Reardon joins Celebs Go Dating

Liam has joined the Celebs Go Dating 2022 line-up. He confessed that, if he was asked to do the dating show two years ago, he would have been “doing back flips” at the chance, adding that he had a great time on the series:

I have new friends and a new experience. I’m very, very grateful for it and had a bit of fun. It was more about personal growth, as I didn’t want to just date, and I learned about myself.

The Love Island star went on to add that he learned from fellow celebrities, such as Laura. When asked if he finds it difficult to trust people since being in the public eye, Liam said:

I’m from a small town in Wales, I know everyone and I can read a lot of people. In this life, it’s important to keep the ones you trust, which is not a lot of people really. It’s been a long, long time since I’ve dated as I didn’t date Millie [properly] on Love Island, so the last time I dated was nearly two years ago.

Liam said no due to split from Millie

Liam confessed that he had originally refused to do the show because he was “still very much hurt about the break-up” with Millie. He also said, “I didn’t want to hurt Millie. I spoke to her and sat her down”, adding:

Millie told me to do it [the show], she understands this industry. I had a great time and I’m still friends with Millie. I’m a 23-year-old whose now done two TV shows and dated people. I wasn’t ready to start dating in public but it was done in a controlled environment in the agency, and I’ve come away with friends.

Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson confirmed to Reality Titbit that they began shooting the series at the beginning of July and only wrapped up filming a few weeks ago when they headed to Cyprus for the show finale.

‘I’m still branded as a cheat’

Liam spoke on how he is “still branded as a cheat” for kissing Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor. He revealed to Reality Titbit that he wants to show people he is not that person and that he is a “decent guy.”

During his stint on Love Island, Millie stayed faithful to Liam by not getting to know other men in Casa Amor. When she found out about him kissing Lillie, he read out a poem in front of their co-stars in an effort to win her back.

Against all odds, Millie and Liam went on to win Love Island 2021 and remained together until July 2022. However, speaking on his reputation since the show, he added: “A lot of people think I’m an a**hole, but it’s my life.”

