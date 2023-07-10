Lil Jon’s net worth and partner are on HGTV fans’ minds as he joins Anitra Mecadon on season 2 of renovation show, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. Reality Titbit looked into Lil Jon’s education and can reveal how he went from a top rapper – wearing a ring costing $300K – to a home renovator. Meet Lil Jon…

Paired with designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, who previously shot DIY Network’s Mega Dens in Atlanta, Lil Jon offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. He has been married to his partner since 2004! So, who is the rapper-turned-home renovator?

Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage

Lil Jon’s net worth

Lil Jon has a net worth of $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He was instrumental in the emergence of the hip-hop subgenre crunk and is credited with bringing the genre into mainstream success.

Known to be one of the richest rappers out there, the rapper-turned-HGTV co-host gained recognition as the frontman of the group Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz. He has had a number of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles!

His top singles are Get Low, Freek-a-Leek, and Yeah!, which won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Lil Jon and his friend Pitbull collaborated with DJ Snake and released the multi-platinum hit, Turn Down for What, in 2013.

Lil Jon recently shared his newfound passion for renovating homes in an interview with TODAY. He said he was living with his friend in Atlanta, when he had a pipe burst, and had to gut the house and start from scratch.

He was watching home renovation shows – and saw his co-host Anitra – before deciding to reach out to her and work with the rapper on his own house. Her husband told them their designs are “amazing” as they “work well together.”

Meet the HGTV star’s partner

Lil Jon has been married to his wife, Nicole, since 2004. They have a son, Nathan, who was born in 1998, and goes by the stage name DJ Young Slade. Nathan has been DJing since he was 11.

The two married before he became a solo artist and have been wed for almost two decades. He told the Huffington Post: “His [son Nathan] mother is crazier than me so he definitely don’t wanna get his mom pissed off.” Jon added:

You learn to adapt to people as time goes by… because nobody’s damn perfect. And you also change — you see stuff that you do that’s not perfect and you change yourself a little bit to fit in with your spouse.

Lil Jon and his partner tied the knot in a small ceremony at the Wyndham El Conquistador Resort and Golden Door Spa in Fajardo, near San Juan, Puerto Rico. At the time, Nicole’s identity was kept a secret, according to MTV.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Inside Lil Jon’s education

Lil Jon’s education is where his passion for music began. When was in middle school, he met Robert McDowell, Dwayne Searcy, and Vince Philips and the four became lifelong friends, working at a skate and bike shop called Skate Escape.

He is a self-taught DJ and began throwing parties in the basement of the home he grew up in to develop his DJ skills. Jon went on to graduate from Fredrick Douglass High School, where he was a member of the marching band!

It wasn’t long before Jermaine Dupri hired Jon to work at So So Def Recordings. Jon was there from 1993 to 2000. In 1996, he formed Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz, and the rest is history!

WATCH LIL JON WANTS TO DO WHAT? ON HGTV EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM