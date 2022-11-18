









Lindsay Hubbard, 36, joined Winter House when the Bravo series first aired in October 2021. However, it was actually in 2016 that she launched her own PR company – which explains why her net worth is so high.

Since then, she has been nominated for MTV’s Best Reality Star Award in 2022, which was won by Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause. Lindsay was also involved in the platform’s award for Best Fight, but lost to Bosco on Drag Race.

However, it’s not just her popularity on Winter House that’s won her a big fortune. Her net worth has surpassed the $1 million mark since joining the show but it’s her own hard work that got her there…

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lindsay Hubbard’s net worth

Lindsay is worth $1.1 million, Life & Style reports, making her one of the richest stars on the Bravo show. She and her cast mates reportedly earn between $10,000 and $20,000 for an episode, meaning $140,000 to $280,000 a season.

By the age of 36, the Winter House star has joined two reality TV shows and launched her own brand. She prides herself on working hard, telling Page Six in 2021 that her and her co-stars work often to afford their partying lifestyle.

Before starting her own company, Lindsay worked as a director for Fingerprint Communications. She also owns an online clothing boutique called Hubbs, where she has three collections up for sale, including Activated AF.

The Winter House star’s college

Lindsay went to University of Florida, near her hometown, to complete a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations, advertising and applied communication. She studied there for four years before graduating in 2008.

For her primary education, she was enrolled in a private school and later joined a New York high school. Then while at university, Lindsay discovered her passion for modeling, while beginning a career as a public relations executive.

After her college experience, Lindsay worked as an event coordinator for Women’s International Zionist Organization, before going on to become an account executive for Model Home Project in 2009.

Then in 2010, she became director of New York for Fingerprint Communications, and four years later, joined Indulgence Public Relations as the company’s president. After two years, she decided to launch her own firm.

FIND OUT: Winter House fans want to know whether season 2 was filmed before SC

Inside Hubb House PR

Hubb House PR was launched in 2016, a boutique full-service public relations and strategic marketing agency based in New York. It specializes in travel, hospitality, beauty, consumer products, technology, lifestyle and entertainment

It also focuses on traditional and non-traditional media coverage, as well as out-of-the-box marketing, special events, talent relations and product placement. Their website features the likes of Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid!

The company was launched a year before Lindsay made her reality show debut on season 1 of Bravo‘s Summer House in 2017. It has worked with the likes of Heal Our Heroes, Aunt Jake’s Homemade Pasta, and Mulberry Project.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

WATCH WINTER HOUSE ON BRAVO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK