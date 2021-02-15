What is Lionel Richie's net worth? American Idol judge's salary explored!











Fans of singing competition American Idol are starting to wonder what judge Lionel Richie is worth – and how much he earns on the show…

The legendary singer sits alongside Katy Perry and Luke Brian, as they listen to contestants try to showcase their vocal chords.

American Idol has been a popular show on USA TV for years, so it’s no wonder that fans are wondering how much the judges earn.

So, what is Lionel Richie’s net worth? What is his American Idol salary?

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Who is Lionel Ritchie on American Idol?

Lionel is a 71-year-old singer-songwriter, known as one of the most successful balladeers of the 1980s.

Before his solo career kicked off, he was part of funk band the Commodores in the 1970s, which began in 1968.

The father-of-three has been a judge on American Idol since it moved from Fox to ABC, joining them for its 16th season in 2018.

Watching #AmericanIdol and I always come to the same conclusion, Lionel Richie likes this job and is grateful for it, and Luke Bryan is endlessly annoyed. — Kate Casey (@KateCasey) February 15, 2021

Lionel Ritchie’s American Idol salary

$10 million

According to reports, Lionel earns $10 million as a judge on American Idol.

Katy Perry is reportedly paid more than him, with a salary of $25 million.

Judge Luke Bryan receives $12 million for his judging role on the show, which is the same amount that host Ryan Seacrest earns.

His salary appears to have received some backlash from fans, who believe that Lionel Richie should not be paid less than the others.

Maybe we should boycott #AmericanIdol because a pioneer in the music industry like Lionel Ritchie should not have the lowest salary of all the judges & host. Just saying…. pic.twitter.com/yzS5lH843O — Simply Kris (@KrisHuston77) March 10, 2018

What is Lionel Ritchie’s net worth?

$200 million, as of 2021

With a successful career since the 70s, there’s no surprise that Lionel has acquired a significantly large net worth over the years.

Some of his most popular songs are Endless Love, Hello and Coming Home.

He is also a breast cancer activist, who has helped to raise over $3.1 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation!

