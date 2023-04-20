Lisa Vanderpump is backing Raquel Leviss after reports stated the latter has checked into a mental health facility. She told TMZ that “nobody’s perfect” and agreed that Vanderpump Rules trolls should back off Raquel.

The Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal has totally blown up on social media, ever since it came out that Tom Sandoval had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss while engaged to Ariana Madix.

Lisa, who co-owns a restaurant with Tom but is the boss of Raquel who works at SUR, has since spoken out on her thoughts after Raquel was reportedly checked into a mental hospital.

Lisa Vanderpump backs Raquel Leviss

Lisa Vanderpump has stuck up for Raquel after seeing how much she’s been trolled. Amid Scandoval, Lisa told TMZ that “nobody’s perfect,” adding that she’d already told people to lay off Raquel on Watch What Happens Live.

After learning that Raquel had been checked into a facility, Lisa had no idea. She replied to a reporter, “She did? I didn’t even know that. I’m going to have to get on the phone. I’m sorry about that.”

Lisa also replied, “Yes, I do” when asked if she thinks the public should back off Raquel. She added: “Yeah, I don’t like that at all [backlash towards Raquel].” It comes after Raquel apologized before going quiet online.

Raquel checked into mental health facility

Raquel Leviss reportedly checked into a mental health facility. Leviss’ rep tells ET, “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.”

Her rep adds that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” says the rep.

“Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.” The rep also noted that Raquel was not in a mental health facility for substance abuse issues.

She apologized before going silent

Raquel apologized to Ariana for her “actions” before adding that she is “reflecting on her choices and speaking to a counselor.” She also said she had begun counseling to “end her unhealthy behavioral cycle.”

While Raquel doesn’t “expect sympathy, understanding, or forgiveness” at the moment, she has made it a priority to “protect” her mental health and “learn” from these mistakes.

