Little People, Big Income! The Roloffs make thousands from pumpkin season alone













One of the biggest and most important times on Little People, Big World is pumpkin season. Despite their farm being the home of multiple events over the years, their pumpkin patch has always been the biggest tourist attraction.

Many fans have been left wondering how much the family make during pumpkin season alone. With the farm estimated to be worth around $1.6 million, it’s obviously a huge success. We take a look at the farm during pumpkin season.

The Roloffs. Picture: Amy & Caryn Smooth Things Over During Pumpkin Season | Little People Big World

How much do the Roloffs make during pumpkin season?

We don’t know exactly how much the family make during pumpkin season but we can make a pretty close estimate with the information we do have.

It was reported that more than 30,000 people visit the farm annually and if this is true we can assume that a large proportion of these people come during the fall months – pumpkin season – if this is the case, pumpkin season alone could bring the family upwards of $150,000 a year.

This number is just an estimate, however considering entrance fees of $15 and $9 for children, the Roloffs definitely make a hefty profit from their farm.

They make a lot of money from private tours

Pumpkin season isn’t the family’s only source of income as you can also schedule private tours. The flat rate starts at $300 and one, two or three people can enjoy the private tour with either Matt or Zach Roloff.

Each additional guest on top of that is an extra $25 with a limit of eight people per party. Again, children under three are free.

The tour lasts 30 minutes and covers all of the notable spots on the Roloff’s farm including the Western town, castle and bridge which were built with the children in mind.

Fancy your wedding at Roloff Farms?

Another great source of income for the family from their farm is the numerous weddings they hold there. When the family aren’t hosting tours or general visits for the pumpkin season, they are welcoming guests who rent out the venue for weddings.

The outdoor space is perfect for a wedding and can fit 25 people in total, and you can even book the space for other events too.

The family have clearly thought about the best ways to make an income off the farm and it seems they have done it very well.

