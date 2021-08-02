What happened to Lizzy Musi? Crash shocks Street Outlaws fans











Lizzy Musi is best known for being a driver on Street Outlaws. Fans are now sending their well wishes after she was involved in a car crash.

The Discovery star spends most of her time racing in the underground scene, and fans usually stay on track with her latest competitions.

It comes as the new season of Street Outlaws: Memphis gets underway, which usually sees racing drivers go head-to-head to win the ultimate title.

After it was revealed that cast member Lizzy Musi was involved in a car crash, viewers are wondering what happened to her, and if she is okay.

What happened to Lizzy Musi?

Lizzy was involved in a “top end crash” at a racing event

It happened at the 2021 Darlington Dragway No Prep Kings first round, on the same day that she was proposed to by Kye Kelley.

She was sent to hospital following the accident on July 31, as a precaution.

Lizzy recalled the crash, and wrote on Instagram:

I wasn’t expecting the outcome of the car picking the wheels back up again when I pedalled and I just could not control it.

Thank you to our family, friends, fans and sponsors for your support and concern after @Lizzy_Musi was involved in a top end crash today during the first round of @StreetOutlaws No Prep Kings at @DDragway. She is currently at the hospital getting checked out as a precaution (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a8ExMs7qsl — Pat Musi Racing Engines (@PatMusiRacing) July 31, 2021

Fans send wishes to Street Outlaws star

Since the announcement of Lizzy Musi being involved in a crash, avid supporters of Street Outlaws gave their well wishes.

After a scroll on Twitter, it is clear that many fans are concerned.

One said: “Please lord take care of Lizzy.”

Another wrote: “I hope she’s doing ok and a speedy recovery.”

“Sending prayers to Lizzy”, said another following the news.

Where is Lizzy Musi after the crash?

Lizzy is recovering, but is thought to be okay

After going to hospital, the racing driver told her followers that she is now sore, and has a knot in her neck. She is also “sore from the belts”.

Her car “Bonnie” is currently on its way to being assessed for damage.

Lizzy is now taking some time to come up with a game plan following the crash, but it has been confirmed they will be back.

