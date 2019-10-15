University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

This has been a big year for Olivia Attwood, what with her joining the cast of The Only Way Is Essex as a regular and getting back together with her on/off boyfriend Bradley Dack.

The couple look happier than ever and now their taking their relationship to the next stage…

Now 2019 looks like an even bigger year for Liv as Brad popped the question on a romantic getaway!

Check out the mega diamond rock the Blackburn Rovers footballer bought for his reality star girlfriend here.

Bradley Dack’s proposal

Over the past week, Bradley (25) and girlfriend Olivia (28) have been sunning it up in Dubai.

And while Olivia may have just been expecting a romantic trip away, the proposal was a complete surprise!

Bradley proposed to Liv on Monday, October 14th 2019 on Jumairah Beach in Dubai in front of the Burj Al Arab.

The couple have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015 – before Olivia went on 2017’s Love Island – which they rekindled after she broke things off with Chris Hughes. The couple did split briefly in April 2019 but it wasn’t long before they were back together again.

Olivia Attwood’s engagement ring

If there was one thing that was bigger than the surprise proposal, it was the rock placed on Olivia’s ring finger!

Bradley definitely went all out with this ring. From the pictures we have seen it looks like a large pear diamond which has detailing in the shape of a heart.

The only close up we have of the ring so far is from WhatsApp screenshots the couple put on their Instagram stories.

It is unconfirmed where Brad got the mega rock from but its as glitzy, glam and outrageous a ring as could be – perfect for Liv!

We want wedding details!

In an Instagram story Olivia posted following her engagement announcement, she revealed that more information would be on the way.

She wrote:

Brad and I are so unbelievably overwhelmed by all your messages and comments. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I promise I’m going to share all the details and how it happened soon… just letting it sink in for a few days first.

So, hopefully that means we’ll be getting more details – including ring pics – in the upcoming weeks!

