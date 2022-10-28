









Loujain Adada is sharing the story behind her marriage to late billionaire Walid Juffali on Netflix’s Dubai Bling. When they got married, she was dressed head-to-toe in serious bling – including a £1.9 million necklace.

The couple got married in 2012, four years before famous Saudi Arabia businessman Walid passed away on July 20, 2016. Loujain and Walid tied the knot during a large lavish wedding held in Venice.

Then just 22 years old, Lebanese supermodel Loujain wore a diamond encrusted necklace worth £1.9 million ($2.2 million) and a wedding dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld, costing £190,000 ($220,400).

Loujain Adada’s wedding at 22

Loujain and Walid’s wedding involved a themed Venetian ball wearing extravagant costumes. The Dubai Bling star wore a long white gown by Karl Lagerfield, while the wedding cost a whopping $10 million, Arabia Weddings reports.

Hundreds of family and friends flew into the ceremony in private jets, including rapper Akon who performed at the wedding. Many of them were flown 1,500 miles from Lebanon to Venice for the special occasion!

Loujain walked down the aisle in the white gown, before changing into a bright pink gown for the Venetian wedding party. It included a seven-tier cake to a huge, elegant stairway for Loujain to make her grand entrance.

Dubai Bling star’s net worth

Arabian Business ranks Loujain as Dubai Bling’s second wealthiest cast member with an estimated net worth of $3.8 million, with a large part of her fortune coming from marrying one of the world’s richest men.

The privately-educated Netflix star first found fame as a model and TV presenter in Lebanon. Fast-forward to now and she owns a £135,000 pink Bentley convertible and is no stranger to jetting off on private planes.

Growing up, she was part of a big Sunni Muslim family in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, and studied at the elite £5,800 a term Lebanese American University (LAU), set up by American Presbyterian missionaries as a school for girls.

Her husband Walid was worth $4 billion (£3.4 billion) in 2016, as reported by Daily Mail. The £60 million house where Walid and Loujain stayed when they are in London is around the corner from Harrods and has seven bedrooms!

Walid Juffali and Loujain’s marriage

After getting married at their lavish wedding in 2012, Loujain and Walid went on to have two young daughters together, including seven-year-old Talia, and Lana, who was born in May 2016.

LJ explained on Dubai Bling that he passed away of cancer when their second daughter was a month old. Walid was previously married to Basma Al-Sulaiman from 1980 to 2000 and Christina Estrada from 2001 to 2014.

