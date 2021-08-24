Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Is Rasheeda Frost pregnant?











Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member Rasheeda Frost, who is married to Kirk Frost, is questioning whether she could be pregnant.

The couple already have two children together, and it looks like another baby could be on its way, if Rasheeda’s thoughts have truth behind them.

She revealed that her and Kirk are thinking about having more children, despite her previous pregnancy which saw them grow distant at first.

Fans have been making guesses about whether they actually think Rasheeda could be pregnant, and Reality Titbit have explored the rumors.

Viewers guess if Rasheeda could be pregnant

Looking through Twitter, most viewers are convinced that Rasheeda is not pregnant, and think it could be something else giving her ‘symptoms’.

A fan wrote: “Rasheeda: Kirk and I have talked about more kids.

“All of us: BUT last time you got pregnant didn’t Kirk get mad.. and didn’t your momma run over his motorcycle bc of that.”

Another completely disregarded the topic, and said: “Anything for attention or a story line. nope I don’t believe it.”

“Hell no how? Don’t they damn near teenage son sleep in the middle of them”, said a viewer.

Several viewers have claimed that she may be going through menopause.

Love and Hip Hop: Is Rasheeda pregnant?

At the time of writing, there is no evidence that Rasheeda is pregnant.

The LAHH star has queries that she could be due to experiencing symptoms, which could be attributed to pregnancy.

However, she did not do a pregnancy test that revealed she was actually expecting a baby, so there is not yet any evidence.

Plus, her Instagram doesn’t show any signs of a bump on recent pictures, which considers the fact the season airing was filmed some time ago.

It is more likely that she is experiencing symptoms as a result of an illness or menopause, as rumors claim, but this is unconfirmed.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost: Children

Kirk has seven children, which includes two with Rasheeda. Overall, he has five sons and two daughters.

They are both parents to children Karter and Ky Frost. Ky, born in 2000, and Karter, born in 2013, often make appearances on Love and Hip Hop.

Kirk also has a son called Kannon, who he had with former co-star Jasmine Washington as part of an affair.

Legit has reported that his children Kirk Jr., Cherry, and Kelsie are from Kirk’s ex-girlfriend Kellie Harris.

