After several spin-offs and numerous seasons, Love & Hip Hop has become a staple show on VH1.

In fact, the series is one of the most-watched programmes on Monday evenings and has continued to bring stable ratings and hits for the network.

Love & Hip Hop has grown a lot over the years and the franchise has branded in series in Atlanta, New York and Miami.

However, rumours have emerged suggesting that VH1 has cancelled the series. So, what happened? Did the network cancel the show?

Has Love & Hip Hop been cancelled?

No, the series hasn’t been cancelled. There are no official reports confirming that Love & Hip Hop has been axed, even though filming has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

ViacomCBS, which owns VH1 and other channels, has fired Big Fish Entertainment – the production company which was recently hired to work on Love & Hip Hop.

The network decided to cut ties with the production company following the news that A&E had axed Live PD – a series which Big Fish produced for A&E.

In a statement, ViacomCBS explained (via TBI):

We have decided to end our relationship with Big Fish Entertainment and will be producing our shows in house at this time. We thank Big Fish for their past contributions and wish them the best.

Love & Hip Hop bosses have postponed filming and production due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

The remaining episodes of the spin-offs have been put on hold and it remains unclear when the show will be back on our screens.

Fans react on social media

It’s safe to say that many fans of the series thought VH1 has axed the series – and they immediately took to social media to share their reactions.

Keen fans Love & Hip Hop said they would be disappointed if bosses decided to cancel the show.

One viewer reacted: “Love and Hip Hop really got canceled????????” Another one added: “Love and hip hop and Black Ink Crew have been cancelled?????”

