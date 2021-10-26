Love and Hip Hop: What is Ace Hood's net worth in 2021?











Rapper Ace Hood is showing off his success in the music industry by inviting his Love and Hip Hop co-stars to a concert – with fresh tunes.

The reality TV star has been making music since as far back as 2007, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to spit bars in 2021.

His marriage with Shelah Marie has been heavily documented on Love and Hip Hop: Miami since the couple joined the VH1 show this season.

When viewers see the success of Ace’s new music drop, they might be wondering what his net worth is. We can reveal what he earns…

The LAHH star’s rap career

Ace Hood has been rapping since as far back as 2007.

The rapper was signed to record producer DJ Khaled’s label We the Best Music Group in 2008, in a joint-venture with Def Jam Recordings.

He met DJ Khaled outside the WEDR 99 Jamz radio station office, when Khaled asked Hood to freestyle over the instrumental of song I’m So Hood.

He has released four studio albums, his most successful being Blood, Sweat & Tears in 2011, and Trials & Tribulations two years later.

Now, he’s working as an independent artist after leaving We The Best Music in 2016, which has involved working with Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem.

What is Ace Hood’s net worth?

Ace Hood’s net worth is $5 million in 2021.

His worth has increased significantly over the years, from $705,882 in 2015.

The rapper is thought to have made $852,274 from his album Trials & Tribulations, and now owns a Wrangler and Chevrolet Camaro!

He also rents a house in Miramar, Florida. He reportedly once said: “Do not overspend on the living space.”

As for his Love and Hip Hop: Miami salary, cast members are thought to make anything between $17,000 to $400,000 per season.

Does Ace Hood have concerts soon?

Recently, Ace Hood has not announced any tours or concerts, despite making new music as seen on Love and Hip Hop.

The last time he went on tour was in September and October 2019.

The gap in concerts could be due to the pandemic – but this doesn’t mean Ace Hood won’t be doing any events anytime soon.

One of his latest ventures includes hosting new Spotify podcast Infamous, The Story of YNW Melly.

He hasn’t yet dropped a new album, but several fans have commented on Instagram that they cannot wait for him to share new music!

