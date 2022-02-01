Love and Hip Hop’s Cisco’s marriage with ex wife Tasha explored











Cisco Rosado has been talked about across social media following the chaos from last nights episode of VH1 Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition.

VH1 Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition began last year, featuring cast members from each of the Love and Hip Hop cities. Viewers have loved seeing stars from each of the spin off’s all together for double the drama.

Cisco is a cast member of Love and Hip Hop: New York, and he has been in the midst of a lot of the drama on the show. Reality Titbit have explored his relationship with his ex wife which he has touched on on the show, and the drama which has emerged with Safaree over the past few weeks.

NETFLIX: Too Hot to Handle cast’s Season 3 ages revealed, from Obi to Holly

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer BridTV 3237 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer 820198 820198 center 22403

Cisco and Tasha’s relationship explored

Cisco was married to Tasha, and the pair had two children together called Tianna and Cisco Jr. Tasha also appeared on Love and Hip Hop: New York, however she now lives in Atlanta with Cisco’s children.

Their marriage broke down when Cisco began dating Diamond Strawberry. However this relationship did not work out either, and Cisco has had his fair share of relationships since.

Although Cisco and Tasha sort of resolved their issues, as they have two children together so need to co-parent, it seems that things are not going well for the pair at the moment.

Cisco doesn’t see his children often anymore

The VH1 star has revealed on the show numerous times that he hasn’t seen his children in six months. When he first said this, he explained that it was really starting to affect him as he has began to envy other co-stars as they get to see their children whenever they want.

Cisco has hinted that the reason that he hasn’t been able to see his two children is because of the drama surrounding him and Tasha. Viewers of the show have supported him with this, saying that he has every right to see his children. One Twitter user said: “Take her to Court about your kids, you have rights as a father”.

BRAVO: RHONJ’s Jennifer and Bill are still together despite secret past revelation

Cisco came to blows with Safaree

A conversation between Safaree and Cisco became very heated on VH1 Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition. This was because Cisco confronted him about not attending the party, to which Safaree said it was “none of your business”.

Cisco was upset that he didn’t attend, as he said it was embarrassing as he told everybody he was going to be there. However, some viewers are confused why there’s so much drama surrounding this. One Twitter user wrote: “Who stays angry at someone for not showing up to a party? There are bigger issues!”.

Another viewer said: “Cisco really dragging this whole Safaree thing. It’s not that deep. Let it go”.

WATCH FAMILY REUNION: LOVE & HIP HOP EDITION ON VH1 MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK