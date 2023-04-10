Jackie from Love is Blind has been subject to leaked texts from a group chat, where she calls co-star Marshall a “teapot” with “sugar in his tank.” She is now being slammed by Netflix viewers, and Marshall even reacted on Twitter.

Following the whole debacle over whether Jackie kept the ring from Marshall, the 27-year-old faces even more controversy. It comes as leaked texts appear to show her dissing Marshall while also questioning his sexuality.

So, what are the leaked texts and group chat Love is Blind star Jackie is supposedly involved in, and what do they exactly? Reality Titbit has done some digging to find out what’s really going on…

© 2023

Jackie on Love is Blind – leaked texts

Jackie’s texts were reportedly leaked, which involved messages about Marshall. They appear to show that she called him a “teapot” with “sugar in his tank,” adding that he would twerk on the bed in front of her.

She said in the texts; “Sometimes he can be sweet. Ion wanna hear y’all at my wedding yelling bout how he got sugar in his tank either please. We gotta make it stretch for TV, bye.”

The texts are believed to have been sent to a friend after she returned from her Mexico honeymoon with Marshall. Jackie has not addressed the texts but says she and Marshall broke up before she met co-star Josh.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Jackie, Netflix and Love Island for comment.

She called Marshall a ‘teapot’

Love is Blind’s Jackie’s group chat shows her calling Marshall a “teapot.” She also allegedly wrote, “He gives me vibes YALL […] and I kinda hinted at that in my interview & all hell broke lose [sic]. So I had to like switch it up.

“But he fosho [sic] gives me vibes cause he use to twerk on the bed & I told him I was coo off that & he was like yeah. So now this time I told him to be more aggressive with me. He’s hard fosho but sometimes he can be…SWEET.”

Jackie’s sibling addressed the texts. “Just let the situation unfold. My opinion doesn’t matter as I’m not on the cast just someone who loves my sister unconditionally,” her sibling wrote on TikTok.

Marshall responds to texts on Twitter

Marshall responded to Love is Blind partner Jackie’s leaked texts on Twitter. He didn’t address the specific teapot comment but talked about the “sugar” remark she made in her group chat.

He also shared a meme with the caption: “I’m literally grasping at straws.” Marshall later wrote a Tweet which simply says, “The only drama I’m concerned with right now is QB1 and these Ravens!”

Viewers are encouraging Marshall to confront Jackie at the Love is Blind reunion, but he has not spoken out on whether he will do so or not. The episode airs on April 16 and will be the first live show to hit Netflix.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW