Love is in the air for RHONJ's Dolores and Paulie despite a 10 year age gap

During her time on the season, she has been in a relationship with David Principe and has been in close contact with her ex, Frank. However, Cantina has a new man in her life, Paulie Conell, the couple ave been going strong for almost six months now and the realty star appears happier than ever.

Reality Titbit wants to know all about Paulie and we have all the details from his age, career and family to the ins and outs of the couple’s relationship. Check it out.

Meet Paulie Connell

Paulie is an Irish Newyorker who is exceedingly close to his family, especially his mother. Despite living on separate continents, Paulie’s Irish mother frequently flies to NYC to visit her son.

Paulie lives in the city and is 41 years old, he recently celebrated his birthday on April 13. His age makes him a decade younger than Dolores, who is 51 years old.

The businessman shares two children with his ex and is still an active and involved father. In terms of his career, Paulie is the president of Eco Lighting Products LL. He is also the owner and CEO of Eco Electrical Services LLC.

They confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s day

The pair appear to have been going strong for a while now with Dolores looking happier than ever. The reality TV star took to her Instagram on Valentine’s day to confirm the new relationship.

The couple cosied up in a cute selfie which was paired with hashtags, #love #wins #always and the caption, “Oh its looks like he found ” real love ” together is better always.”

Since Valentine’s, the posts of the pair have been coming in thick and fast and we love to see it. On Paulie’s birthday Dolores gave him an adorable appreciation post that said:

Happy Birthday to the man who reminds all of us to celebrate every day of our lives with positivity kindness and love. Love you.

Dolores and David broke up because he “hardly had time for her”

Dolores spoke to Andy Cohen previously about the breakdown of her and David’s relationship and she mentioned that due to his profession, she hardly got to spend any time with him and only saw him once a week.

The pair’s relationship always appeared to be a little bit difficult with Dolores frequently expressing that she wanted more from David.

It seems now she has finally found what she was looking for in her new man Paulie and we couldn’t be happier for the pair. Hopefully, we will get to see some more of him in the new season.

