









Love Island contestant Antigoni Buxton spoke to Reality Titbit and the media at the National Television Awards 2022. The star was quick to open up on the rumours of her bid to become a Eurovision star as the show heads to the UK in 2023.

Antigoni joined a bunch of celebs as they arrived at Wembley’s OVO Arena for the National Television Awards. Antigoni arrived in a stunning yellow two-piece as she greeted the press – and she was happy to answer any posed questions that came her way.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

“I’m officially in the running”

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is set to take place in Liverpool next year and Love Island star Antigoni Buxton is in the running to support her home country of Greece. Antigoni confirmed that she is officially in the running to be considered.

“It’s all been a dream of mine to represent Cyprus,” said Antigoni “My whole sound of music is UK sound mixed with my Greek culture, so to do something like Eurovision especially when it’s in the UK would be amazing. It’s a combination of who I am.”

“We ended up getting in contact with this label in Greece called Panic entertainment and they were like ‘Yes we want to put you forward’, so yes we officially submitted 3 songs and I’m officially in the running.”

“Nobody really knows what happens now, sometimes it goes to a public vote and sometimes they just make the decision.”

“There was no other person that should’ve been chosen”

Antigoni was extremely excited to speak about the news of Maya Jama being signed up to front the dating show Love Island. When questioned on how she felt about the highly anticipated news, Antigoni stated that she believes Maya was the perfect fit.

“I absolutely love it, I feel like there was no other person that should’ve been chosen, I was waiting for that to happen,” said Antigoni, “So yes I’m really gassed to watch as I think she’ll be amazing”

“I’d go back as a performer”

Adam Collard stepped foot back into the villa this year as the first-ever returning contestant and we were desperate to know whether or not Antigoni had her sights set on returning to the show.

Antigoni said: “No, I don’t think I would. I feel like I’ve had my story on the show and it was short and sweet.”

“I feel like it was the right thing for me but I don’t know, I’d go back as a performer”

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

