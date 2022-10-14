









Love Island contestant Gemma Owen spoke to Reality Titbit and the media at the National Television Awards 2022 and the star was sure to let us know she’s more than happy with the choice of Maya Jama as host.

Gemma joined a bunch of celebs as they arrived at Wembley’s OVO Arena for the National Television Awards. Gemma arrived hand in hand with her father Michael Owen as the pair greeted press – and she was happy to answer any questions that came her way.

‘I think it’s a really good fit’

Gemma Owen took to the red carpet alongside her father where questions were presented to her around the latest news of Maya Jama being signed up to front the dating show Love Island. Gemma was quick to tell press how she felt about the news.

Gemma said: “I think it’s amazing. I think it’s a really good fit and I think she’ll be great.”

‘I’ve got some exciting things in the pipeline’

Love Island fans were quick to obsess over Gemma as soon as she entered the villa due to her unique fashion choices, her savage replies and her all-round demeanour. On asking Gemma whether we can expect any more TV appearances any time soon, she was sure to tease future projects.

“I’ve got some fun things in the pipeline,” Gemma said. “Maybe something to do around the horses but, yeah, we will have to see.”

‘Never say never’

Gemma donned a stunning golden gown as she arrived hand in hand with her father, football icon Michael Owen. The Owens are the family on everybody’s lips at the moment as Love Island fans are desperate for a Kardashian-style spin-off of the family.

And, when asking Gemma and Michael whether there was a possibility a show could be in the works, they most certainly didn’t shut down the idea.

Gemma said: “Never say never.”

“That’s a good idea,” Michael added.

