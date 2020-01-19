Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The first-ever series of Winter Love Island is well underway in January 2020. Episode 1 of the series kicked off from Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm on ITV2.

There’s been coupling up, dumping, backstabbing and some snakey behaviour in the first few episodes of series 6.

Early on in the show, the couples are of course required to get to know each other a little more. The all-exposing couples’ challenge helps them along with that.

And episode 7 (Sunday, January 19th) saw Siannise reveal some private details about her love of “The Anvil” sex position! So, what is it?

What is “The Anvil” sex position?

According to Badgirlsbible.com: “The anvil sex position is a variation of the Missionary position.”

The description continues: “To have sex in the Anvil position, you just need to lay on your back. But instead of resting your legs on your bed, you need to pull them close to your chest. Your man then positions himself over you. With the help of your man, position your legs so that your calves/ankles are resting on his shoulders on either side of his neck.”

NO WAY: Who is Sophie Piper’s mum? Do her and Rochelle Humes share the same parents?

Siannise left viewers perplexed

It looked like it wasn’t just Connor Durman who had to ask what Siannise was referring to by “The Anvil” – and let’s not forget his head count of over 100 women. Viewers of Love Island were somewhat confused by Siannise’s revelation.

To most people, it seems that “The Anvil” is a pretty regular thing that doesn’t go by a particular name. Some Love Island viewers made a point of referring to the position as “legs on shoulders”.

One Twitter user wrote: “So leg pon shoulder is called “anvil”? We learn something new everyday.”

While another said: “Who the hell calls legs on shoulders “the anvil” she’s such a weirdo.”

NEWBIE ALERT: Love Island: We found Rebecca on Insta – bombshell shows off her bikini bod!

Anvil is definitely not a sex position thought is it? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xQdz4ECPDy — Sian Davies (@siandavvies_xx) January 19, 2020

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK