The star is heading her own show titled Laura Whitmore Investigates, ITV chiefs have announced.

It comes just two days after news of her leaving the glamorous dating series earlier this week.

Laura Whitmore’s new show will be a part of “new opportunities” and factual commissions for ITVX, the broadcaster has said.

ITV announced on Wednesday, August 24, the first set of commissions for the new channel.

ITV’s controller of factual, Jo Clinton Davis, said: “We’re excited about the opportunity ITVX presents for us and with our commissioning we want to broaden the palette of factual in very different and surprising ways.

“Documentary box sets with directorial ambition, on a diverse range of subjects, lead our developing slate; alongside series from new factual talent, including Laura Whitmore Investigates, which we are delighted to announce.

“This is just the beginning of a range of new opportunities as the world of Factual opens up on ITVX, with much more to come.”

Laura will take on a series of “controversial” issues. It will see her using her “journalism skills to reveal new insights” on the subjects.

Fans will get to see a new side to the host as she travels up and down the country to delve into subjects that fascinate her.

Laura said: “It’s a dream come true to have this platform and work with a brilliant team at ITV through this series of investigative films.

“Getting back to my journalist roots, I hope we can shine a light on some really important topics and issues and delve into a variety of serious and interesting real-life subjects.”

As it stands, a release date for the show has not been announced.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood to return

Other shows on the list for ITVX include a new series of Social Media Murders, following the success of the true crime saga on ITV2.

The season delved into gruesome cases that resulted in the murder of a young person. It told the tragic tale of how social media brought the victim and culprit together.

It was the channel’s biggest programme after Love Island in 2021 on ITV hub, ITV declared.

ITVX will premier five new films in the second series, two more than the previous season.

More shows announced include Olivia Attwood’s Getting Filthy Rich. The show previously explored online sex and popular apps and subscription sites such as OnlyFans, which saw a boom in the pandemic.

The reality star will “immerse herself in an even more eye-boggling and crash-crazed industry”. The Love Islander wants to look into how science and social media are changing beauty in the real world.

