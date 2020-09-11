Throughout lockdown, we’ve seen content creators come up with ingenious ways to keep us all entertained.

The spring and summer months were seriously lacking in reality TV content, and so TikTokkers and Twitch users alike all came up with new forms of reality TV content.

The latest creation is Love or Host, a new reality TV show which uses live streaming and audience participation to decide what happens next.

So, with Love or Host gaining popularity, we thought it time to find out more about the host of the show. Get to know George here.

How does Love or Host work?

When you tune in to an episode of Love or Host Rules, you are watching alongside thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – of other viewers. While watching, it is in the viewers power to decide collectively which cast members get eliminated.

Love or Host is airing on the AustinShow channel. This is run by a Twitch star who used to go by the name Rajj Patel.

The format is largely the same as The Bachelorette. In fact, Love or Host originates from another show Austin used to host: Rajjchelorette on Twitch.

This Thursday we have a brand new show concept for you ft @jschlatt It’s Love or Host but YOU, the chat, will decide the eliminations and be the matchmaker Thursday 4PM EST pic.twitter.com/nvqw1fxrA3 — Austin (@AustinOnTwitter) August 25, 2020

Meet the host George

George Davidson, AKA GeorgeNotFound, is a YouTuber and Twitch star who is best known for creating Minecraft videos. This foray into presenting reality TV on Love or Host is new to George, but he’s certainly doing a good job! He was born on November 1st, 1996 making him 23 years old. George is originally from the UK.

George joined YouTube back on October 12th, 2013. He now has over 3 million subscribers and has amassed over 125 million YouTube views in total.

His Twitch account is newer, but he has still made an impression on there. George has 732,000 followers on Twitch. Again, his content mainly revolves around Minecraft gameplay.

Follow Love or Host’s George on Instagram

Given George’s popularity online, it’s hardly a surprise that he has a large following on Instagram. George has over 444,000 followers!

You can check out his profile @georgenotfound.

