Made in Chelsea fans were heartbroken following the departure of onscreen icon Lucy Watson from the show. But since leaving, Lucy’s gone on to bigger and better things.

In series 11 (2016), Lucy left the show, four years after joining. She had found herself a boyfriend in fellow cast member James Dunmore, and the two packed up and left the hit E4 reality series.

Lucy and James have now been together for five years. They live together in London and are the owners of many pets. James even helps Lucy make all her YouTube cooking videos and are seemingly living out the ‘Couple Goals’ reality.

But following a cryptic tweet, many of Lucy’s fans are fearing that she has split from James Dunmore. So, have Lucy and James broken up?

Lucy Watson’s Twitter has fans speculating

On Thursday, August 27th, Lucy Watson tweeted a message about not believing in soulmates. This set her fans to speculating that she had split from James Dunmore.

In the tweet it read:

Believing in “soulmates” or “the one” can be harmful because it makes you think there’s only one right person out there for you… when really, there are many.

In the comments below Lucy’s original post, many questioned whether her and James had broken up. One tweeted: “This mean Dunmore a gonna then?” Another wrote: “Sadly is your relationship over then?”

Have Lucy Watson and James Dunmore split?

No.

Lucy’s tweet may have undertones of a break up, but from what we’ve found online. It looks as if Lucy and James are still together.

For a start, Lucy and James still follow each other on Instagram. Lucy has also been posting Instagram Stories from their shared house. Lucy and James don’t always blast their social media feed with couple pictures, and so there haven’t been any pictures of the pair online for a while. But during Lucy’s recent (very documented) trip to Ibiza, she was definitely accompanied by one other person. She snapped lots of pictures of two glasses, and it’s likely James went with her on holiday.

The couple have also recently celebrated their fifth anniversary in April 2020. James shared an Instagram snap to celebrate the event. Lucy’s most recent Instagram post with her beau was on July 20th, 2020.

