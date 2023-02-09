Lukas Gage and Katie Maloney sparked dating rumors after they shared a photo of what looks like them in bed together. The pic arrives amid speculation on whether the Vanderpump Rules star might have a new boyfriend.

You actor Lukas and Vanderpump Rules star Katie posted an Instagram Story which hinted they could be dating on January 1. The snapshot was captioned, “Bb,” and was reposted by the Euphoria star.

Lukas wrote: “Us only in 2023,” Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish reports. That wasn’t all, as Katie shared another photo of them captioned: “The bounce back of a lifetime.” So who is Katie dating and does she really have a new boyfriend?

Lukas Gage and Katie Maloney

Lukas and Katie have been friends for almost a year, apparently since Euphoria producer Phoebe Fisher’s birthday party at TomTom in March 2022. Lukas later appeared on Maloney’s podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney.”

Gage revealed that he is a huge “Vanderpump Rules” fan. Since then, they’ve both posted the same picture lying in bed together, but have not confirmed they are dating. However, some fans took the snaps as an indication the two were Instagram official.

In Kirsten Doute’s podcast Sex, Love and What Else Matters, Katie appeared as a guest. The description for the episode, which came out on February 8, 2023, revealed that the Vanderpump Rules star is “single.”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Lukas and Katie’s representatives for comment.

Vanderpump Rules fans think Lukas is Katie’s new boyfriend

When Vanderpump Rules fans discovered Katie and Lukas’ pictures together, they congratulated Katie for moving on from her divorce in 2022. However, some just can’t see her in a relationship with someone other than her ex.

One wrote: “Happy New Year Katie: you look beautiful, and I am so happy for you.”

Another gushed on Reddit: “Are they together? I hope so.”

“I listened to a random podcast of hers this year and he was on it. He was complimenting and crushing on Katie so hard. … If they are an item now, it 100% makes sense after that podcast earful,” wrote a fellow fan.

“Eh I’m getting more of a ‘friends but trying to make my haters/exes jealous’ vibe here,” one fan added. “Would love if they were together tho. I like everything I’ve heard about him and Katie deserves it.”

Katie was previously linked to actor Satchel Clendenin, but reportedly confirmed they weren’t seeing each other. This coincided roughly with Katie’s divorce from Tom Schwartz in March 2022. Lukas has been romantically linked to Euphoria producer Phoebe, but neither confirmed the rumor.

In a Vanderpump Rules clip, Katie tells Lala’s friend Logan during a group outing: “The only thing is that, like, Tom’s here. Thus far, he hasn’t been around for most of my happenings.”

She said in a confessional: “I’ve made out with, like, three people and then done the full deed with, like, two. I’m not out there, like, whoring it up. Can I even say that word — whore? Am I gonna get canceled?”

