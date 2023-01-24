Lynn Ban Jewelry is the brand – which features on Bling Empire: New York – behind that stunning necklace worn by Beyonce on her Lemonade music video. And she’s not even Lynn and Jett’s only high-profile celebrity client.

Lynn appears on the Netflix series alongside her business partner and husband Jett Kain. Together, they launched their own Bling Empire in Lynn Bann Jewelry, with her designing the items and Jett working on press and marketing.

It comes after the two got married in 1999. They helped restaurant chain Genki Sushi move from Singapore and Hong Kong to the United States and, realising that they’re basically a total business dream team, they built Lynn Ban Jewelry.

Inside successful brand Lynn Ban Jewelry

In 2011, Lynn Ban launched her first fine jewellery collection with designs that featured motifs such as thorns, bullets, sickle blades and more. She partnered with her husband Jett Kain, who covers the press and marketing.

Her collection was immediately a hit and was made available at retailers such as Barneys, Maxfield, Dover Street Market, Net-a-porter and more. Co-founder Jett is also a photographer, per The Cinemaholic.

“He’s instrumental in building our brand. He’s responsible for the publicity and all the projects that we did,” she told The Straits Times. The jewelry has featured on magazines like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, W Magazine and Interview.

Her jewellery in 2014 was priced from about $300 (£243) for a silver ring to about $200,000 for a black rhodium and diamond cuff. In three years of launching, the label got now stocked in 17 countries, including Monaco and Abu Dhabi.

Lynn Ban designed Beyonce’s necklace

Lynn Ban Jewelry has featured in music videos by Rihanna, Beyonce, Perry, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj. That necklace in the shape of an Ankh on Beyonce in her Lemonade video? That was down to Lynn.

The video came out in 2016, where Lynn’s talents were quickly recognised by Beyonce fans. Plus, her biggest cheerleader Rihanna, who wore the pieces during performances such as her Monster Tour and when she is off-duty.

On Instagram, she has even called Ban her “fairy godmother”, to which Ban says: “If I’m that to her, then she’s my muse.” Flexible coil rings in Ban’s collection were born out of a need for jewellery that wouldn’t impede gripping a mic.

Madonna and Post Malone are clients

Rihanna, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift are all clients who’ve had jewelry made by Lynn Ban Jewelry. During Covid-19, Lynn had to pivot and focus on customized commissions for private clients.

Now, she’s relaunching the brand to the public now, and the show covers some of that, according to Tatler Asia. Before that happened though, Lynn Ban Jewelry was also worn by Ellie Goulding and Cara Delevigne.

Rihanna first brought Lynn Ban Jewelry to the stage when she wore a Lynn Ban cuff during a performance on American Idol in May 2012. Before that happened, pieces featured in a Vogue Italia shoot by photographer Steven Meisel.

Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK